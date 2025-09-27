Nina Dobrev NOT Dating Zac Efron -- He's Friends With Shaun White, Too: SOURCE 

If you hoped Nina Dobrev was rebounding with Zac Efron, boy, do we have some heartbreaking news for you!

We didn’t expect her to spark romance rumors so fast — not after going through such a heartbreak and ending her engagement to Shaun White! And yet she did with none other than the Hollywood hunk! They were spotted on a couple’s vacation with Miles and Keleigh Teller and Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt in Italy earlier this month!

Related: Jennifer Aniston ‘Having Second Thoughts’ About Jim Curtis Romance!

After all the rumors swirling around about the snowboarder (and rumored cheater), people were thrilled for Nina! We aren’t kidding! Fans were seriously over the moon because they’ve been shipping them after first catching a glimpse at their insane chemistry together back in 2019! However, don’t get too excited about Nina and Zac. It sounds like they are strictly platonic — for now.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that nothing is going on between the pair following the breakup with Shaun. UGH! The Vampire Diaries alum is reportedly still mending her broken heart. Not to mention, it would be too messy if she jumped into something with Zac at this time. Why? Well, the obvious reason is that Nina just ended an engagement with Shaun. But what you may not know is that the High School Musical actor is also friends with the athlete! What! The insider said:

“Nina and Zac aren’t dating. They have been friends for years, and Shaun has known Zac forever too. Nina is still getting over her split from Shaun.”

Could you imagine if Nina rebounded with Zac — her ex’s pal? As we said, it would be so messy! Regardless, we still think Nina and Zac would make such a hot couple! She deserves some fun and a hottie on her arm after what Shaun allegedly put her through — though the ET insider denied any drama or cheating causing the split:

“Nina felt like Shaun was not on her same timeline. But the split ultimately wasn’t one person’s decision more than the other’s and there wasn’t drama or cheating involved.”

Hmm…

Well, Shaun is in the past now! And we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a Zac and Nina romance will happen in the future! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed? Let us know!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube,Nina Dobrev/Shaun White/Instagram]