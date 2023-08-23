Justin Bieber 'Hasn’t Talked' To Scooter Braun IN NEARLY A YEAR -- And Is Working On New Album Without Him!

Justin Bieber is moving full steam ahead without Scooter Braun.

The music manager has been the center of a mass exodus at his company as celebrity after celebrity has reportedly dropped him as their manager. And at the top of that alleged list is his most famous client — the very one who catapulted him to worldwide fame in the first place — JB!

Already there have been conflicting reports about what’s really going on with these two. After claims they parted ways, both men’s reps told Page Six the rumors suggesting they are “done” as business partners were false.

Interestingly, Puck News and Matthew Belloni — the publisher of the original explosive report — immediately raised an eyebrow at this, writing on X (Twitter):

“Justin Bieber’s rep put out a statement denying the Scooter Braun portion of this @PuckNews report. Bieber, who’s still contractually bound to Braun, did this as a face-saving favor to Braun. Translation: Don’t believe it.”

So, obviously, we’re all a little confused! And this latest insight from a People source isn’t painting a much prettier picture!

On Tuesday night, a source confirmed to the outlet that the One Time crooner is working on music WITHOUT the help of his manager for the first time in 16 years! Damn! Now that has to suggest a rift, right? Why else would Scooter bow out after nearly two decades of being actively involved in the pop star’s career??

Curiously, several insiders did tell the mag that the 29-year-old Grammy winner is “still managed” by the 42-year-old music exec, BUT — and this is major! — they haven’t spoken in nearly a year! Holy s**t! That’s a long time! How do you manage somebody at that level of fame and also not speak to them for almost 12 months?!?!

For context, it was last September when the Canadian pop star canceled his Justice World Tour while dealing with face paralysis problems and other health issues after getting diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Sounds like it was right around this time that he also faced a personal crisis with his longtime manager. Yeesh…

Through this estrangement, SB and his team also haven’t provided the Biebz any assistance work-wise, the source explained:

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record.”

Oof. Some manager, huh? The insider added:

“The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

End of an era!

Of course, this comes as Ariana Grande also separated from her manager of 10 years, as a source told the same outlet earlier on Tuesday:

“They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Demi Lovato, who was a client for four years, also reportedly terminated her working relationship with the talent manager. And the list goes on and on! Rats fleeing a sinking ship, blah, blah, blah…

If you ask people on Braun’s side, they’d tell you this wasn’t as bad as it looks. A music industry source with knowledge of the situation is still maintaining “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO.”

They added:

“People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Essentially, he’s reportedly done working as a manager after selling his Ithaca Holdings brand to the South Korean entertainment giant because the new gig means he doesn’t have time to keep up with his day-to-day tasks as a talent manager.

We guess that could account for all this… But, on the other hand, is he really so busy he can’t pick up the phone and call Justin? Surely, he could make time for the Holy singer, whom he once said felt like a nephew or son to him. Something still smells a little fishy to us!

What about YOU?! Why do you think about Justin working on music without Scooter’s input?? Sound OFF (below)!

