Justin Bieber Reveals STRONG Stance On What Counts As Cheating On Wife Hailey!

Justin Bieber has some strong views on cheating!

Of course, we all think cheating is bad, don’t get us wrong. But there’s a pretty big spectrum of what people consider to be cheating. Some men won’t have dinner alone with another woman, for many holding hands is where the line gets drawn. For others, there’s a bit more wiggle room short of going “full force”…

Well, JB’s views on infidelity are a lot stricter than any of that! In a new Twitch stream (since that’s what he does now!) he told viewers:

“If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it. Committing adultery, or whatever. It’s like the same thing – if it even crosses your mind for one second.”

Damn! Just thinking it? For one second?! With his marriage to Hailey Bieber going 7 years strong, it must work pretty well for him, we guess.

My forever date forever pic.twitter.com/6T87QJ90oa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 28, 2025

This definitely goes along with his faith. It’s a pretty common thing to hear among the most zealous in the flock — and with the 31-year-old’s strong spirituality, it’s not surprising to hear he thinks this way. But that’s not all…

He continued, adding:

“If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man.”

Uhh… Okay, getting a bit angry is the same as murder to Justin? Wow. That seems like a really messed up way to think, as far as we’re concerned. We get holding yourself accountable for thinking bad thoughts, but pretending there’s no virtue in refusing to act on primal impulses? Seems to us that blurring that line is problematic in two ways — not just turning intrusive thoughts into a mortal sin, but also, if thinking and doing is the same sin… we imagine that takes some of the stigma off of going through with it? Just a thought.

See the clip (below):

"If you ever think about a woman with lust, it's already cheating"

– Justin bieber ???? pic.twitter.com/84Z7xlffIz — Elo (@luvshelo) October 26, 2025

Social media users were quick to share their opinions, too. All over X (Twitter), fans wrote:

“He’s paraphrasing the Bible tbh” “I really need to ask why he h8 his wife so much then” “Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section” “We love a married man who’s fully about his wife!” “Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other woman Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal What differs a man from a boy is how he reacts to those thoughts Same with everything in life” “That’s kinda what the Bible says which leads to the conclusion that all have sinned and fallen short.” “you know he saying it cause he does it” “RIGHT AFTER HE WAS HOLDING KENDALL??”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Justin’s stance on cheating? Sound OFF (below).

