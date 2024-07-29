Justin Timberlake Planning To Throw Friend Under The Bus To Get Out Of DWI Case!

Did Justin Timberlake just find his way out of the DWI legal drama?

The *NSYNC alum has been in hot water ever since getting pulled over in Sag Harbor last month. After a night out at the American Hotel, per the police report, Justin blew through a stop sign and was swerving into another lane. When the cop pulled him over, the pop star claimed he only had “one martini” but appeared drunk to officers and didn’t do so hot on field sobriety tests. But when asked he flat out refused the breathalyzer! So he was arrested and swiftly slapped with a driving while intoxicated charge.

His lawyer Ed Burke Jr. has been adamant the Cry Me a River singer was “not intoxicated” and “should not have been arrested,” even going so far as to claim that the arresting officers made “a number of very significant errors.” And we’re now hearing what another one of those “errors” was!

On Monday, insiders told TMZ that on the night of his arrest, Justin was following a couple of pals in the car ahead of him when they all left the hotel. And when he was pulled over, those pals — a husband and a wife — circled back to try and intervene. Apparently, the woman stepped out of the car and pressed the cops, asking:

“Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?”

According to the outlet, she pleaded to the officers to release Justin so she and her husband could drive him to their house, where, they claimed, he was planning on spending the night. Clearly, that didn’t work as the Love Never Felt So Good singer was taken into the station. But this is where things get inneresting…

Since the law enforcement officials declined the woman’s request, she apparently asked if she could drive Justin’s rental car to her house so it wouldn’t have to be left on the road or towed away. To that, the cops agreed, and so she hopped in and drove off… But she was possibly even MORE drunk than what cops suspected Justin to be!

The insider is now claiming she arrived at the American Hotel TWO HOURS before Jessica Biel’s husband and had been drinking to the point where it was noticeable — but cops still let her drive away. Hmm…

So that’s Justin’s lawyer’s angle — if the officers let the woman who’d clearly been drinking drive off, how can we trust their judgment that Justin WAS drunk?? Or maybe even… Hey, they’re letting drunk civilians off, this is targeted because he’s famous??

Bold move… “Please, judge! You should see how drunk the other guy was!”

Shortly after Justin’s attorney argued the 43-year-old wasn’t intoxicated, the Suffolk County District Attorney‘s office responded to the attempt to get the case throw out over the error of the supervising officer not signing the initial criminal complaint. They claimed they “located a ministerial error in the original accusatory instrument” and took care of it, adding:

“The facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed or amended. Mr. Timberlake is scheduled to be arraigned on the amended accusatory instrument … via a virtual appearance at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. We stand ready to litigate the underlying facts of this case in court, rather than the press.”

What are your reactions to the apparent defense plan, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]