Justin Timberlake Was ‘Not Intoxicated’ When Arrested For DWI, Argues Lawyer -- This Defense Is WILD!

When Justin Timberlake’s attorney said they were fighting the driving while intoxicated charge against the pop star, he meant it! He’s pulling out everything he can to get the case dismissed!

Last month, the 43-year-old actor was partying and drinking with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Instead of getting someone sober to drive him home, which is, you know, the responsible thing to do, he got behind the wheel. Justin was pulled over after an officer observed him blowing through a stop sign and swerving into the other lane. Per a police report, the Palmer star insisted he only had “one martini.” However, that one drink supposedly was a Vesper martini, and the amount of alcohol in it is “equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail.”

Related: Justin Timberlake Tickets Just $9 After DWI Arrest!

The cop claimed Justin was driving “in an intoxicated condition,” and had some telltale signs like “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” What’s more, Justin failed the field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer. So he was then arrested and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. It seems pretty cut and dry, right?

But his lawyer, Edward D. Burke Jr., now insists the cop made some major errors! Not only did the Sag Harbor Police Department mess up the paperwork for the arrest, but Justin was never even drunk when arrested, according to the attorney!

WHAT!?

Per Deadline, during a hearing on Friday, he argued the police department failed to have a supervising officer sign off on the criminal complaint that detailed the interactions between “young” and “part-time” officer Michael Arkinson and Justin — who did not show up to court btw. Burke thus wants the case dismissed outright due to the procedurally “defective” criminal complaint filed. Prosecutor Ashley Cangro hit back, arguing the paperwork mishap has no bearing “on the facts of the case.”

Burke claims the mistake is just one of many the Sag Harbor police have made, though! According to the outlet, the attorney told reporters:

“The most important thing we have to say today is obviously that Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case, and you heard the District Attorney try to fix one of those errors just this morning upstairs in court.”

What are those other “significant errors”? We don’t know what he’s referring to at this time; he declined to share more details. While Burke said Justin respects the authorities and judiciary, he also noted officers sometimes “make mistakes.” He added that the Mirrors artist “cooperated with the police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was discharged on June 18th.” Despite what the criminal complaint states, Burke swears the Trolls star was “not intoxicated” at the time of the arrest:

“But the facts remain, he was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we’re confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed.”

Hmm. We’ll see! Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace agreed to review the dismissal motion from Burke and Justin will be re-arraigned next Friday based on the corrected criminal complaint filed earlier this month by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Justin will appear for that hearing virtually while on tour in Europe. What tour? The world tour! Sorry, we had to! LOLz! While speaking with reporters, Burke also mentioned that JT is doing well, considering:

“He’s doing just fine. Very busy.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Burke manages to get the case dropped through this tactic! We don’t now what the judge will say, but we have imagine this is NOT going to play in the court of public opinion. If he gets off after refusing the breathalyzer it’ll look like another rich, privileged jerk endangering lives and getting off scot free. Don’t you think?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Justin will get off? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]