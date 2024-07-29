When It Rains It Pours -- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Just Got Hit With A Tax Lien!

Just when you thought Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky couldn’t go through any more adversity amid their very public slow-motion separation, a new problem has popped up: Uncle Sam wants his money!

According to a new report published by DailyMail.com, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her real estate mogul estranged husband have been hit with a tax lien by the Franchise Tax Board in the state of California! Ouch! It’s never easy for celebs when they have to deal with unforeseen tax bills. But of course, the liens are worse for some than they are for others… and as far as tax troubles go, this one isn’t so bad.

Per that outlet, documents filed by the state of California indicate that a fresh tax lien was issued against the exes back on June 25 of this year! Uh-oh! The bill? A whopping $6,542.50 in unpaid taxes — all stemming from back in 2022. That’s a lot of money for normal folks like you and us, but moguls like the Bravo star and the head of The Agency can pay off a $6k tax bill in a heartbeat! At least we hope!

Specifically, the lien was sent to the address of the couple’s former marital home — a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Encino — where Kyle still lives. They initially purchased that place together back in 2017 for a jaw-dropping $8.2 million. More recently, the Buying Beverly Hills star has moved himself into a condo in West Hollywood as the estranged couple continues to work out the details of their separation.

FWIW, even though this lien is relatively small potatoes, this is NOT the only tax problem the pair is facing right now! That outlet also reports that Mau is on the hook for $31,464.50 more in unpaid taxes for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. Again, not a huge bill (isn’t that right, Kanye West?), but it’s not nothing, either!! Those tax issuances have to do with some of his real estate offices in Calabasas, Marina Del Rey, Beverly Hills, and elsewhere, so it was unrelated to the Bravolebrity.

But Kyle and Mau have had tax troubles together in the past, too! In April 2022, they were slapped with a $13,707.47 lien from the state of California over issues with their 2020 tax filing. However, they quickly cleared that up a couple months later and the lien was summarily released.

Money is going to play a part in the estranged couple’s split — specifically, how they divide it up. As you may recall, back in January, Kyle went on SiriusXM‘s Jeff Lewis Live and recounted her intention to keep the division of assets as simple as possible through the breakup:

“It’s very clean cut, everything’s half, regardless. That’s not an issue for me. We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him. My mom lent us money when we were first married.”

Let’s hope that is still true, and that this new tax lien doesn’t add even more stress to an already stressful situation. Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)…

