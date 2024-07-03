Justin Timberlake Mugshot Turned Into Fine Art At Sag Harbor Gallery!

The state of New York sure is getting a kick out of Justin Timberlake’s mugshot!

In the wake of the Cry Me a River singer’s DWI arrest in Sag Harbor last month, netizens have been having a heyday with his mugshot. But one art gallery in the area has taken trolling to the next level!

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that artist Godfrey Lohman made a limited edition rendition of JT’s mugshot for display at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor! HA! He painted the *NSYNC alum in all his glassy-eyed glory. And according to the outlet, the public can’t get enough of it! There’s reportedly been LINES of people waiting to get in to see the piece! You can ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

It’s like Andy Warhol meets Andy Cohen on the New Year’s Eve show! HA! Now THAT’S fine art!

