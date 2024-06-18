Justin Timberlake Mugshot Is Here! Does He Look Drunk To YOU??

Justin Timberlake‘s mugshot is out!

The pop star proved to have “bloodshot and glassy” eyes just like cops described in their police report after he was arrested late on Monday night. In his mugshot released by the Sag Harbor Police Department on Tuesday, JT could be seen staring at the camera with a straight face. But it was the eyes that said it all! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Oof! Another celebrity bites the dust! At least he wasn’t smiling…

Related: Britney Spears Fans React To Justin Timberlake’s Arrest!

As mentioned, the *NSYNC alum was pulled over after cops caught him flying past a stop sign and driving erratically after leaving the American Hotel, where he had been partying with friends in the Hamptons. They claimed he had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and smelled of alcohol, even though he insisted he only had one drink.

Despite friends trying to plead for him to be let off the hook, the 43-year-old was booked on driving while intoxicated, running a stop sign, and not traveling in the correct traffic lane. He’s since been released without bail and will report back to court for a hearing scheduled on July 26. Quite the mess he made!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Brian To/WENN]