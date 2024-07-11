Justin Timberlake Tickets Just $9 After DWI Arrest!

Yikes! Anyone who wanted to go to see Justin Timberlake live but didn’t want to spend more than a burger and fries’ worth, well, you’re in luck!

Following his DWI arrest last month, the Cry Me A River crooner has been struggling to save face. But sales for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour may reveal it’s already too late! According to The US Sun, the Rupp Arena in Kentucky has SIGNIFICANTLY slashed the price of tickets to see the 43-year-old. We’re talking over 90 percent! Apparently seats throughout the entire venue have been vastly lowered, but the cheapest are down to less than a tenspot! Just $9!!! YIKES!!!

@UnderFaceValue on X (Twitter) uploaded screenshots showing other tickets for just a few bucks more at $12. See (below):

$12 tickets to see Justin Timberlake tonight at Rupp Arena but you better hurry. #PaysToWait pic.twitter.com/dnIvajG4xj — Under Face Value ⬇️ (@UnderFaceValue) July 10, 2024

Uh ohhhh!

Tough considering may of his tickets were initially priced at $100+… We guess public opinion ain’t in his favor! The general public would rather spend their money recreating his infamous martini evening, we guess?

Thoughts??

[Images via Justin Timberlake & TheEllenShow/YouTube]