Jessica Biel Made Justin Timberlake Agree To Strict Rules If He Wants To Tour Again After Cheating Scandal!

Justin Timberlake may be staging a comeback — but he’ll have to do it while on a really short leash!

You probably heard by now the *NSYNC frontman dropped his new single and music video on Thursday, as well as announcing his first album in six years, titled Everything I Thought It Was, will drop on March 15. He’ll soon also announce a world tour, say insiders. They say he wants to prove he’s still “at the top of his game and one of the best live performers on the planet.”

Related: Britney Spears ‘Appreciates’ Justin Admitting Cry Me A River Is Disrespectful!

However, that’s only with the permission of his much better half, Jessica Biel. A source told The US Sun:

“Justin is doing a world tour, but only after Jessica gave her blessing.”

Insiders tell the outlet the 7th Heaven alum made Justin agree to strict rules in how he structured his tour this time around — including lots of breaks between tour legs:

“They don’t want to be apart from each other for months at a time, so he has constructed a schedule where he gets to go home to Jessica and the kids a lot. There is also room in the road trek for them to be with him.”

The couple agreed, say the sources, the needs of their family “must” come first if the Trolls star is going to go back out on the road at all.

Kiiinda sounds to us like Jessica isn’t letting JT out of her sight for long periods of time after what happened last time. And by that we mean when he went to New Orleans to film the movie Palmer in 2019, and got caught cheating with a co-star! For those who don’t remember, photos and video came out of the father of two after hours and off set with a younger actress named Alisha Wainwright. They were very cozy, holding hands at a bar while she rubbed his thigh. Oh, and he had ditched his wedding ring.

JT kind of apologized for his behavior, though he refused to get specific about what he did — and most of us assumed it was way more than just the hand-holding. But they reportedly went to couples counseling, and… You’ll also note he hasn’t been touring much. And his movie roles have mostly been of the voice-over variety. Kinda feels like the only way to keep this dog on the porch is with a fence and a shock collar!

The insider added, referencing his last big tour in 2018:

“It is going to be less intense than Man In The Woods tour, which was a hell of a lot of shows in 13 months.”

Obviously the cheating wasn’t during that tour. But maybe it was after so long apart that she thinks he felt single enough to mingle? That’s just our speculation of course. This insider says JT is just as on board:

“He has taken this step to space out his time and workload. Certainly that is important for his life, but also means that fans will be getting a really fresh Justin every night.”

Fresh and squeaky clean.

What do YOU think, Perezcious marriage experts? Is this about Justin feeling rested for shows? Or about Jessica putting her foot down so he doesn’t step out again??

[Image via NBC/MEGA/WENN.]