Shade Backfired?! Britney Spears 'Appreciates' Justin Timberlake Admitting Cry Me A River Is Disrespectful!

Well, just by saying the bare minimum, Justin Timberlake may have said more than he wanted!

In case you didn’t hear, JT was reportedly paid $6 million (!!!) to perform on opening night at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday night. The exclusive gig marked the 42-year-old’s first time back on the stage since 2019… so also his first time since the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman In Me!

Justin answered a big question a lot of fans probably had by, yes, playing the breakup anthem Cry Me A River.

Everyone wondered if he’d still keep it in the playlist after Brit wrote that it left her looking like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” JT did play the song, commenting first with a half-hearted — and maybe even snarky:

“No disrespect!”

Yeah, he completely made light of some pretty icky accusations! Ugh…

Was Brit Brit upset about his performance? Nope! According to a close insider to the Princess of Pop for DailyMail.com, she appreciated that he acknowledged the song as disrespectful:

“The disrespect to Britney was done a long time ago and although she appreciates his acknowledgement of it.”

Whether he was being sincere or not (probably not), just acknowledging that there was controversy was a small victory as far as Brit was concerned! After all, it would be the first time he has in over two decades!

The source went on to say Justing has never once apologized or reached out to the Everytime singer — but at this point it’s too little too late with her:

“Justin has never called her personally or reached out to her personally to apologize. He has never addressed this with her. Ever. Britney has moved on from this and writing her book allowed her to release it. She’s good.”

Oof. Justin’s looking more than a little Toxic after all these revelations! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

