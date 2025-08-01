Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's 5-Year-Old Son Shows Off Sick Dance Moves In Rare New Video!

Got A Tip?

A star in the making!

Jessica Biel gave fans a look behind the curtain at what it’s like to tour with Justin Timberlake, and it honestly looks like nobody’s having more fun than their youngest son, Phineas! In the Instagram slideshow posted on Wednesday, the 5-year-old can be seen busting a move.

In the clip, JT performs on the main stage to an adoring crowd. Little does he know there was a performance of its own happening side-stage! Rocking out to the music, Phineas leaps off a speaker. Later, he sits on the floor with his legs straight out as he spins in circles. Hah! Great moves! He’s a little breakdancer!

Ch-ch-check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)

Looks like the family had a lot of fun on the road — even if it was stressful at times!

The post was shared just one day before the *NSYNC member got candid about “battling some health issues” during this tour, including a Lyme disease diagnosis. He shared the personal matter because he decided he wanted “to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted” following backlash about his lackluster performances. One things for sure, Phineas was always captivated by his concert! So cute!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Jessica Biel/Instagram]

