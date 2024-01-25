Justin Timberlake Drops New Music Video & Announces Full Album!

Justin Timberlake isn’t letting the Britney Spears memoir backlash stop him from putting out new music!

When the 42-year-old began to receive flack for the bombshell accusations Britney made about him in The Woman In Me, we heard rumblings that he had planned to release an album for the first time in more than five years — but was afraid the controversy would derail his big comeback. But it appears JT decided to push his fears aside!

Related: 10-Year-Old North West Is Making A Music Video For Kanye!

A week after his homecoming one-night-only concert in Memphis, the singer announced on Thursday he will release a new album called Everything I Thought It Was on March 15. And don’t worry, Justin fans!! He already dropped the lead single, Selfish, for you to listen to AND a music video to watch! Ch-ch-check out the song (below):

Wow!

For those who need more details about the album, you are in luck! Justin sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, per Rolling Stone, to discuss the vibes of the new project. And it sounds like fans will have a lot to look forward to! Talking about the single, he said:

“We were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don’t hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable. And then, growing up the way I grew up, you’re taught not to do that. But I don’t know, it just felt like a really honest song.”

He noted there are a lot of “incredibly honest” and “fun” moments on the album, explaining:

“The lyrics just started to come out honestly. And when I listened to the whole album, I felt like it’s probably, of all the songs on the album, production-wise, probably the most straightforward, and I don’t want to say simple because it’s complex within its simplicity to me. I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but, also, there’s a lot of f**king fun on this album.”

If Justin plans on being super “honest,” will he finally address all the accusations from Britney, such as the infidelity allegations or the abortion he allegedly urged her to get?! Will Justin only talk about the backlash he received?? Or is he just getting real about other aspects of his life instead? Hmm. We will have to see how vulnerable he really is on the album — and if the book backlash will ruin this comeback!

What do you think about the first track, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to listen to the rest of the album? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via TheEllenShow/Justin Timberlake/YouTube]