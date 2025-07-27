Jessica Biel Begging Justin Timberlake To Give Up Touring Amid Brutal Backlash -- Worried He Took 'On Way Too Much’!

Jessica Biel is super concerned about Justin Timberlake right now!

Perezcious readers know the pop star faced some controversy while out on the road for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Between the poor ticket sales, last-minute show cancellations, diva moments with the crew, and now backlash for barely singing, it’s a mess! Fans slammed Justin after he performed at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania because he would sing only a few words of a song before pointing the mic at the crowd and asking THEM to sing! You know, rather than doing his actual job! Take a look (below):

Related: Jennifer Lopez Parted Ways With Record Label — Over Album Flopping, Says Source!

Justin was worried his driving while intoxicated arrest would ruin the world tour… But he ruined the whole thing himself instead! Apparently, this wasn’t a one-time thing either! He did the same thing at a show in Dublin, too! Yikes!

Because of his lackluster performances lately, Dailymail.com reported on Friday that his wife is worried about him, fearing he took on too much. In fact, Jessica is now begging him to give up touring altogether! Whoa! A source claimed she has seen “how it has taken its toll on him, not just physically but emotionally,” adding:

“Jessica thinks Justin has aged years since he started The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

Yikes! Touring is very demanding both physically and mentally! Justin went to more than 100 cities across the world over the past year, so that is bound to drain someone! But the insider noted that Jess thinks her hubby has “taken on way too much,” saying

“He’s no longer a twentysomething who can fly around the world doing concert after concert.”

Yet he has. And now, it sounds like everything is really affecting him at work and at home! The source shared that “he’s become short tempered both on and off stage.” That’s not good! According to another insider, part of the reason he is so upset is because he is “in a rut” and “needs to do something new.” He is sick of singing his old songs, too!

The source said JT “wants to create new music and to do something he hasn’t done yet,” but feels like he can’t and is stuck performing the same material over and over again. All of that has left him unmotivated now. Hmm. OK, we get that. The actor has been singing some of these tracks for decades, and it can get boring. However, that is no excuse to put on a half-ass show to fans who paid a lot of money to see him. Nor is it cool to take out your frustrations on others! The insider continued:

“It’s embarrassing how he’s been basically doing karaoke. He knows that he’s lost his mojo and he really wants it back.”

Fortunately for Justin and Jessica, the tour ends on July 30 with shows left in Georgia and Turkey. He can take a break and figure out what he wants to do next… as well as convince the actress to let him go back on the road again in the future! Of course, that is if this report is true!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]