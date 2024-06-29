Justin Timberlake Has To WALK To Golf Lessons After DWI Arrest! Look!

It looks like Justin Timberlake is traveling a lot on foot nowadays!

Before the 43-year-old singer heads to Boston for his next show on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, he decided to get in a tee-time in New York City on Thursday. Rather than hopping in a car to get to his golf lessons, Justin took a nice stroll on the streets of the Big Apple instead!

In pictures obtained by Page Six, he walked next to a caddie sporting a blue cap, Grateful Dead shirt, blue basketball shorts, sunglasses, and sneakers. The outlet reported JT walked six blocks from his apartment to the golfing facility in Manhattan. Check out photos of his stroll (below):

Justin Timberlake walks to golf lessons in NYC after Hamptons DWI arrest https://t.co/W17tjxIqC5 pic.twitter.com/kUzwefq9jd — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024

This isn’t just for PR either!

The Trolls actor was arrested and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated after a night of partying at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York, earlier this month. Anyone booked on a DWI possibly faces getting their license suspended for a minimum of six months or up to a year, per New York law. Since Justin refused the breathalyzer test during his arrest, he is not allowed to drive in the state for a whole year! Oof. But it’s the consequences of his own actions, and he’ll just have to live with them now!

That means Justin only had a few transportation options if he wanted to get in some golfing! We doubt he’d take the subway! So, he either gets someone else to drive or he’s on foot — and obviously he chose the latter! He better invest in some good sneakers if he’s going to be walking a lot these days! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

