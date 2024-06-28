What Arrest? Watch Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Try To Distract From DWI Scandal With Cute Backstage Videos!

Wait, did something horribly traumatic happen in Justin Timberlake‘s life last week? Because you wouldn’t know it to look at his Instagram!

The Suit & Tie singer seems to be posting more than usual — and it’s just so darn wholesome! Wednesday evening’s morsel was a moment backstage in which he and wife Jessica Biel did a taste test of Swedish candy flavors. Aw, so cute, right?

You’d never know this was just days after Justin endangered lives by choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence. Allegedly. See the super cute vids (below)!

If you have kids, this might seem like familiar behavior. You know how when parents are super guilty and hiding something, they just start vamping about whatever they can think of? Just an observation… but we aren’t the only ones calling it out!

JT’s comment section came to play, with tons seeing through it all:

“Hahaha – this ‘distraction’ content for the DUI is hilariously obvious” “Damage control” “Look how normal we are and just ignoring the fact that happened and how fine everything is” “DISTRACT THE PEOPLE ” “Oh ok, so we ARE just moving on?” “PR team working over time” “Is this supposed to be good PR? Extremely awkward” “Obsessed with this content pivot “

Our fave might be this one though, referencing how Jessica supposedly was keeping JT on a short leash — and he got out of the yard with his partying the other day:

“I love that she’s there to babysit now”

LOLz!

There were, however, tons of fans being supportive. The backlash to the backlash. They posted stuff like:

“So what ..he’s human…..and everyone here is perfect? How long do we need to talk about this ….move on already” “People in the comments act like they are saints and never done anything wrong. You guys are hilarious” “Some of y’all are funny as hell. You will cancel people and act like you’re perfect” “y’all he didn’t kill anyone chill” “He got a dwi, he didn’t kill a hooker.”

So yeah, even among the ardent supporters, it doesn’t seem like anyone is being distracted — everyone is still very much talking about the DWI. Though, you know, there do seem to be a lot of folks that are more chill with drunk driving than we realized.

What do YOU think of this JT distraction tactic? And the fact Jess seems so amenable to helping with it? Sure does seem like she’s already moved on…

