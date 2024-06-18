Justin Timberlake Surveillance Footage Moments Before DWI Arrest Revealed -- How Bad Was His Driving?!

Footage captured moments before Justin Timberlake‘s arrest has surfaced!

As Perezcious readers know, the *NSYNC alum was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York after partying with friends at the American Hotel. And now we are getting a glimpse into what happened after he left the establishment! Security camera footage has hit the internet showing the Mirrors vocalist cruising down the street shortly before cops got on his tail!

In the video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the pop star’s gray BMW UT — which matched the description of the car in the police report — could be seen following a black sedan headed south on Main Street, about a block away from the hotel. The singer told cops he was following his pals home, so they may have been in the black car. Surprisingly, the 43-year-old actually seemed to be doing fine in the short snapshot of his drive. He wasn’t swerving, speeding, or doing anything out of the ordinary, as far as we can tell. That’s still no excuse for drunk driving, though!

Related: Usher Doesn’t Eat On Wednesdays! See His Explanation!

Take a look:

If only he hadn’t decided to drive…

JT’s behavior behind the wheel allegedly changed about half a mile from where this video was recorded, because cops started following the musician after he blew past a stop sign. From there, they noticed he wasn’t staying in a straight line and pulled him over amid suspicion that he was driving under the influence. That was only made worse once they started chatting and he refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, though he has since been released.

Moving forward, the Trolls actor is already not allowed to drive in the state for a YEAR because he refused the breathalyzer test. Wow! His next court date is July 26. Now we’re more curious to see what his driving was like closer to the arrest! It must’ve gone downhill fast. Oof! Thoughts, y’all? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]