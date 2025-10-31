Katy Perry Has A Psychic Guiding Her Romance With Justin Trudeau: REPORT

Katy Perry isn’t throwing caution to the wind as she gets swept off her feet by Justin Trudeau! She’s leaving the caution to her supernatural adviser!

According to a wild new report, she’s apparently been using a psychic to guide her decisions in her love life. A source told DailyMail.com the pop star has garnered the help of something called a “claircognizance psychic” to help deal with “the love of her life” AKA Justin.

In case you’re not familiar, a claircognizance psychic is someone who claims to be able to know things intuitively — and in this case, Katy’s psychic has been guiding her romance decisions with their higher knowledge:

“Katy is fascinated by psychic power, so why not harness it? In the past psychics have worked very well for her. So she is leaning on this wonderful energy to give her an advantage with Justin because he matters a lot to her. She is really in love with him and thinks he is The One so she is being careful with how she treats him. The psychic is guiding her.”

Damn!

If Katy and her psychic think the former Canadian PM is “the one,” we wonder what they had to say about Orlando Bloom?

Related: Justin Trudeau Thinks Katy Perry Is ‘The Perfect Woman’!

In case you didn’t know, this isn’t a new thing for Mz. Perry. She’s been super open about her belief in psychics in the past. In fact, she said she “cast a spell” to find Orlando in the first place!

Per this insider, the Firework singer is specifically into “psychics, numerology, angel numbers, past life healers and Tarot cards”. As we previously covered, astrology signs had a lot to do with this… But this romance isn’t a new thing for Katy. The insider claimed she believes she met Justin in a past life:

“Katy believes in past lives and she thinks she and Justin may have intersected in some way in a past life.”

That’s some serious stuff. And the Woman’s World singer is planning on continuing her pursuit of this love:

“She wants him to meet her in Paris and Barcelona for her tour stops next month so they can have a romantic time when she’s not on stage.”

Sounds like Justin and Katy are here to stay! At least… as long as the stars and Katy’s psychic say so!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]