Kailyn Lowry Officially LEAVING Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years Amid LOTS Of Controversy With Co-Star Briana DeJesus!

It’s the end of an era!

Kailyn Lowry made the shocking announcement during the reunion episode of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday night that she has decided to leave the show after 11 years. Speaking to hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa via video chat, she revealed:

“I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

The hosts were just as shocked as the viewers. Nessa even said it felt like “a breakup.” Aw!

Related: Rumors Of New Britney Spears Vegas Show & TV Appearances Swirling!

With not a doubt in her mind that she was making the right decision, Kailyn continued:

“I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Wow! Dr. Drew went on to praise the 16 and Pregnant star for sharing her story on television for so many years and for helping to lead a decline in the birth rate among US teenagers, sharing:

“You will be a huge loss because I have deep affection for you. You know, you helped turn the tide of teen pregnancy in this country. You helped do that.”

She sweetly replied:

“I hope so. I hope I had a small part in that.”

Speaking to E! News about the career move on Wednesday, she shared:

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore. I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Check out her big farewell (below)!

Sad to see her go!

Viewers first met Kailyn during season 2 of 16 and Pregnant way back in 2010. At the time, she was a Pennsylvania high school student expecting her first child with Jo Rivera. The episode showed how she had to rely on his family for support when her loved ones weren’t as helpful as she would have wanted. Over the last few years, her motherhood journey has been captured for all to see as she raised Isaac, 12, whom she shares with Jo, Lincoln, 8, whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. She’s captured a lot of hearts and connected with so many mothers and fans over the years, so we’re sure many people will be bummed. But we have a feeling one person is celebrating today…

Related: RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up More About Anti-Asian Hate

While it’s a shock to see Kailyn leave so suddenly, it’s not thaaat surprising considering the controversy she’s been wrapped up in lately!

In March, she reportedly quit the MTV series amid a feud with nemesis Briana DeJesus. At the time, Briana decided to make an appearance on Chris’ podcast, only ruffling feathers even more. This came after the Coffee Convos podcast had already filed a defamation lawsuit in June 2021 over claims Briana made about an alleged altercation between Kailyn and Chris. (The case was dismissed last month in Briana’s favor.) Last week, DeJesus was seen throwing an elaborate victory party now that the case was closed. Could she have been celebrating Kail’s exit, too?! And is all this drama the reason the celeb is calling it quits with the popular series?

It’s hard to know, but it’ll be interesting to see what she does next! A quick look at her Instagram shows that she might have been teasing a show of her own! Check out about six weeks ago, around the time she filmed her segment of the reunion. Take a look HERE! Hmm. Would you be interested in that?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]