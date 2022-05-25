Busy Britney! Rumors Of New Vegas Show & TV Appearances Swirling For Spears!

Britney Spears is reportedly making major moves! And we are SO here to see her shine!!

The pop princess is apparently in talks to potentially headline a new residency in Las Vegas soon! This, of course, is just about six months after her conservatorship was terminated. And it would be a return to Sin City for the Toxic singer, who previously helmed a residency in the city from 2013 through 2017 while she was under the legal oversight.

According to The Sun, Resorts World has been “steadily wooing” Sam Asghari‘s partner over “the past several months” with the hopes that Spears will step up for a new residency with the high-end hotelier in the desert town. In fact, they even trekked Britney out to Vegas this past weekend and rolled out the red carpet, giving her the keys to a $15,000-a-night suite in the hotel while trying to get her interested in performing there for a while!

The outlet published insider info from a source apparently close to the discussions, who explained:

“The buzz around Las Vegas is that they [Resorts World] want Britney badly for a new residency. They are wining and dining her on these getaways and showing her just how much they mean business.”

Wow!

The hotel even put up a massive “Resorts World Loves Britney” billboard on the side of their hotel and proudly blasted it over The Strip for her (and everyone) to see. Not exactly subtle! LOLz!

And the mutual interest is there — on some level, at least. As the insider notes, Brit, Sam, and Spears’ high-powered agent all dutifully popped out to Sin City to see what was going on:

“This was Britney’s second trip to Resorts World this past weekend with her boyfriend Sam and notably her agent.”

(The first trip, BTW, was back in March when the 40-year-old pop superstar celebrated her fiancé’s 28th birthday at the hotel.)

Now, with Celine Dion stepping back from her own residency for a bit to deal with health issues, the resort “needs a superstar headliner” to put butts in the seats! Nothing has been signed yet, but the insider adds that things are moving quickly towards a possible resolution:

“No official offer has been made, but the talks have definitely begun. Britney could be back onstage as early as next year in Vegas.”

That would be amazing!

Judging by Spears’ own Instagram snaps from this past weekend, it seems like the Baby One More Time icon had a wonderful experience at the Vegas venue with her wonderful man:

Love that!

Of course, as we shared earlier, Spears’ last residency at Planet Hollywood from 2013 through 2017 came while she was under the conservatorship. After that legally-binding oversight was lifted, she revealed that her time in Vegas was very much controlled, writing this shocking explanation on IG a few months ago:

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas… the four years I was there I went out only two times!!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying.”

Suffice to say things would be VERY different this time around if she ends up closing a deal with Resorts World!

Especially as the Louisiana native may be moving into new TV ventures, too!

On Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed Spears stepping up for a meeting with The Weeknd and Euphoria director Sam Levinson! The pop princess posted — and then deleted — some stuff about it on her IG account, but fans screencapped and shared away:

Fans believe Britney Spears could be in the upcoming HBO series ‘The Idol’ from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson after meeting with them today. Britney’s assistant was also on set of the show today and Britney said she shot a movie called ‘The Idol’ back in November. pic.twitter.com/33LcYqHukS — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2022

Worldwide, Spears followers re-shared video of the singer meeting with the Can’t Feel My Face crooner and the popular director this week, as well:

O ENCONTRO DE MILHÕES!! Britney Spears através do Instagram com o cantor The Weeknd e Sam Levinson, o diretor da série "Euphoria" (já citada por Britney em seus posts). pic.twitter.com/2QqBM5HhDw — Portal Britney Brasil — #WeLoveYouBritney???? (@portalbsbrasil) May 25, 2022

And before she deleted the content on her own IG account, Spears did mention HBO‘s popular show specifically in a post that was also about going through past therapy sessions:

“Through it all I must say clarity is what I strived for … and Euphoria !!! Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd … Pss I like to dig real deep on what brings me peace and this scene of Euphoria always does that !!!”

Wow!

Soooo are we going to see Britney grace the set for some scenes?! And/or maybe a collab with The Weeknd??? So much is going on!!

