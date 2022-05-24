RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up More About Anti-Asian Hate Directed At Her Online

Crystal Kung Minkoff is sharing more information about the ways that it’s been difficult for her to be thrust into the public eye via reality TV fame.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has quickly become a fan favorite on the hit Bravo show. And as the reality TV juggernaut’s first Asian-American cast member, she’s making history and turning heads with every step she takes. But her social media experience through it all has been really tough, to say the very least.

Of course, back during the season 11 reunion show, the TV star revealed to Bravo host Andy Cohen and the rest of her RHOBH co-stars that she was getting “hundreds of messages a day” on social media that were attacking her for being Asian. Now, it sounds like things have improved somewhat — but there’s still a LOT of progress to be made.

The 36-year-old reality TV star spoke to People over the weekend at Gold House‘s Gold Gala event, and in her chat with the news outlet, Kung Minkoff revealed some specifics about dealing with anti-Asian hate. She updated the mag on her situation first by optimistically explaining that “it’s gotten better,” before adding:

“It’s gotten better. But our season just started, so I noticed a little bit more. I am more prepared to handle it, and what I realize is I always grew up in Los Angeles. I grew up obviously in a very Chinese household, sort of in a bubble. I didn’t realize that many people out there have never seen an Asian person on TV, integrated, mixed marriage, mixed kids.”

Still, just because people may “have never seen an Asian person on TV,” it doesn’t mean they can be rude, racist, or otherwise despicable online! And viewers really need to do better!

Admirably, Kung Minkoff is truly rising above the hate she’s encountered. The reality TV star explained to the mag that she has been trying to get past all the “negativity,” and with that, she’s become very grateful for the support she receives from fans, too!

She explained:

“It’s also incredible I get so many positive messages. ‘I wanna see more of your culture…,’ ‘I didn’t know about dumplings or Chinese new year,’ and all these things that I got to share last year, so I really lean into it this year.”

Love that!

Ultimately, online harassment directed at someone with her high-profile status seems like it’s sadly unavoidable. Kung Minkoff readily acknowledges that. But it sounds like she’s dead-set on doing more to rise above it, regardless of what happens.

Filmmaker Rob Minkoff‘s wife added:

“Look, it’s gonna be there. I can’t stay away from it. But my job in my heart is to express our culture positively.”

Well, we definitely can’t wait to see more of that as this season continues on every Wednesday night on Bravo.

What about U, Perezcious readers??

