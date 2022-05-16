So Savage! Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Throws Party Celebrating Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit Victory!

Briana DeJesus is not done celebrating!

Nearly a month after she won a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Teen Mom co-star Kailyn Lowry, the reality TV star threw a massive — and savage — party to celebrate!

Over the weekend, photos of a case closed-themed party hit the internet. In the pics, guests, including co-star Jenelle Evans, celebrated the court victory by drinking shots out of syringes and enjoying treats set out next to some wild decor. In one photo of the event, Jenelle showed off a shelf of pink cupcakes and macaroons next to two signs that read “Bye Hoe.” Oh, dang!

She captioned the pic:

“@_brianadejesus knows how to throw a party”

Elsewhere, another sign read: “case closed.” A set of chocolate-covered strawberries even spelled out “bitch better have my money.” LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out photos from the event (below)!

Looks fun!

On Sunday, the momma thanked her friends for sticking by her side during the messy legal drama, writing in her Instagram Story:

“Wanted to say thank you to everyone who came to my party. It was such a blast! I am truly blessed to have y’all in my circle! Loyalty is everything ♥️.”

If you haven’t been following the chaos, back in July, Kailyn sued her MTV co-star for defamation after claiming that Briana falsely accused her of physically assaulting her baby daddy Chris Lopez and breaking into his home. Chris and Kailyn share Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Kailyn was arrested amid the incident but charges were dropped.

But this feud goes further back. It all began when Briana started dating Kaylin’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin (with whom she shares her son Lincoln, 8). While the relationship only lasted a few months, it started a seemingly never-ending rift with the 30-year-old. It blew up during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, DeJesus later told Us Weekly:

“It was a little shocking. I mean, nothing happened in the room when we were alone, and then the explosion on stage, and throwing things, and, I mean … it was just a mess.”

As for where their friendship stood at the time, well, she continued:

“There is no friendship. I don’t know that there will ever be a friendship, but, it’s done, it’s over with, and I’m just hoping it stays that way. We haven’t talked at all, but I think we both kind of moved on and put it behind us, I can’t speak for her, but for me, I just don’t care.”

Things are likely to stay that divided especially after a judge came to a conclusion on Lowry’s defamation case, dismissing the filing in Briana’s favor. In a statement to Celebuzz on April 18, the Teen Mom 3 star said:

“I won. Alexa play ‘bitch better have my money!’”

As to be expected the Pride Over Pity author was less than pleased, saying on the ‘gram at the time:

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Bet she was a little distracted by everyone’s party posts on Saturday, though! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love Briana’s savage AF party? Or do you think it would be better if she celebrated in private? Let us know (below)!

