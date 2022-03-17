Kailyn Lowry QUITS Filming Teen Mom After Nemesis Briana DeJesus Meets Up With Her Ex Chris Lopez!

Kailyn Lowry has had enough of Teen Mom 2!

Buckle up, Perezcious readers, because this is about to be a lot of messy information:

The reality star has reportedly quit filming the show after learning that her co-star Briana DeJesus was filming with her ex Chris Lopez for a podcast about parenting — months after Kail accused Briana of having sex with Chris in court.

Fans are well aware of the beef between Lowry and DeJesus, which boiled over last year when Kailyn sued Briana for defamation after Briana claimed Kail refused to film their reality show following a 2020 arrest stemming from an alleged fight with Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. Chris claimed Kail struck him during the argument, but she denied things ever turned physical and the charges were later dropped.

Related: Kailyn Shows Off Weight Loss 3 Months After ‘Body-Shaming’ Gift From Briana

So, all things considered, it was a pretty bold move when Briana decided to make an appearance on Chris’ podcast — which they apparently both knew would upset Kail. During Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, fans saw Briana and Chris finally meet in person after DM-ing.

Briana said as the two chatted before recording the podcast:

“I wanna steer away from her as much as possible. I am going through a lawsuit with her. It’s crazy, because now I have a lawyer.”

Chriss added that he tried to be nice to the mother of two of his children, sharing:

“I’ve been defending myself for like the last four years. You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this.”

Later, Bri spoke with her mom and sister about the podcast taping, saying it wasn’t awkward and there were “good vibes” between them. However, she noted that she and Lopez knew they had to “watch what [they said]” during the podcast because of Lowry, adding:

“I’m not trying to get under anyone’s skin, but I guess people will feel like that.”

Briana’s sister Brittany added her two cents, musing:

“Everything makes Kail upset, Kail’s never happy. She looks at people as if they’re her f**king territory.”

Briana was confident they would “all get over it” — but Lowry clearly didn’t feel the same way: after learning her ex would be on the show, momma told production she was bowing out of the series for good!

A slate at the end of the episode read:

“After the podcast was recorded, Kail learned Chris was participating in the series. She informed production that she will no longer be filming.”

Lowry also took to Twitter to confirm it was her “choice” to stop filming, writing:

“I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight – I believe there are 5-6 episodes I’m not on #teenmom2. Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know.”

And late Wednesday night, she posted this, to clarify things further on her end:

Kail’s allegation that Chris and Briana got it on came late last year, after Chris stated in a court affidavit that he spent time with Briana in Miami in April 2021 and, while there, he told Briana some information about an incident in which Kail allegedly broke into his mother’s house and assaulted him.

During an Instagram Q&A session with fans weeks later, Kail referenced this April encounter when she was asked about Briana’s brief relationship with Javi Marroquin, Kail’s ex-husband and the father of her second-oldest son, Lincoln. While the MTV star left Javi out of her response, she went on to accuse Briana of sleeping with Chris, aka “the third one,” writing:

“I don’t know what you’re trying to say but she allegedly f**ked the third one in April so go ask all of them.

The drama never ends!

Did U see this coming, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MTV]