Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant!

ANOTHER Hills baby?? That’s right, y’all! Kaitlynn Carter has a bun in the oven!

The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she and boyfriend Kristopher Brock are expecting their first child!

The 32-year-old didn’t caption the post, but the pic spoke for itself, as it shows the shadows of the couple holding hands and Kait’s baby bump. Ch-ch-check out the artsy announcement (below):

A source confirmed to ET the duo, who have been dating for just over a year, are “beyond excited” about the pregnancy. We are, too!

The insider said before sharing the news, the parents-to-be celebrated with a babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo — and it was a “dream vacation.”

“They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public. She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself.”

Hey, why not? You’re pampering for TWO, now! LOLz!

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]