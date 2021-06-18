The Hills’ Jason & Ashley Wahler Welcome Baby Boy A Year After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

There’s a new addition to The Hills! Talk about New Beginnings!

Jason and Ashley Wahler revealed exclusively to People that they welcomed a son Wyatt Ragle Wahler on Wednesday. The proud father of two said:

“Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning. We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can’t wait to raise them both the best we can. I can’t wait to be involved in Wyatt’s life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him.”

As fans may recall, the happy parents announced their “surprise” pregnancy news back in February during an interview with E! News’ show Daily Pop, gushing:

“I’m feeling great. I’m actually halfway, I’m 20 weeks. … But sleep is overrated!”

They then shared an adorable ultrasound photo on Instagram. Take a look (below):

The couple’s happy news comes following their worst, a pregnancy loss in July 2020. Ashley recently shared on social media how her little one has become their “miracle baby” after the difficult time, expressing:

“I wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages you have sent me! I can not believe how many people have struggled with losing a child or what could have been as well as a molar pregnancy! You are not alone!”

Congrats to Jason and Ashley! We couldn’t be more excited for the pair!

