Kanye West Compares Himself To Emmett Till In Shocking IG Rant Directed At Jewish Super-Agent Ari Emanuel

Kanye West has a new target: Ari Emanuel.

The businessman and agent, who was integral to the 2009 Hollywood agency mega-merger that joined the powerful William Morris Agency with Endeavor Talent Agency to create WME — and was the inspiration for Ari Gold on Entourage — is the focus of Ye’s latest Instagram rant. And while the message itself is very pointed, it’s a picture Ye included with the IG rant that really has the world shocked.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hurricane rapper took to IG to post a long message directed at the Endeavor CEO, who is Jewish. While Kanye did not address Ari’s heritage directly, some of his statements were suspiciously antisemitic all the same.

In the IG post, Kim Kardashian‘s ex claimed Emanuel’s influence in the entertainment world is causing Ye’s “economic lynching,” “digital lynching,” and “bankrupting my social credit score.” Ye addressed Emanuel directly in the post, but consistently misspelled his last name by adding a second “m” to it.

The rapper opened by writing:

“Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate. This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like… the children are not even off limits”

Children being taken out of an unaccredited, overly expensive school run by an antisemitic bully is the problem? Yeah, OK…

Ye went on from there, referencing Emanuel not by his Jewish faith, but as a “business” person, using quotes:

“You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the ‘business’ people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of. And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you ‘Business’ people actually have.”

Hmmm…

Yeah, not hard to figure out what Ye is throwing down here. The Jesus Walks performer also insinuated Emanuel is supposedly behind “forcing” George Floyd‘s family to sue him for prior comments the rapper made on a recent Drink Champs podcast:

“Forcing Roxie to to sue me for 252 million after I gave her family 2 million. Only a truly powerful ‘business’ person could have thought of that and sent her to do this. To everyone in the world! // Take me as an example of what will happen if you show any frustration. Your frustration does not matter! We declare today the day when no human is allowed to be human. Please note that I have never physically hurt anyone.”

Next, Ye chose to address Ari’s older brother Rahm Emanuel — the former Mayor of Chicago who also served as Barack Obama‘s chief of staff during his presidential administration. Kanye wrote:

“So… Ari Emmanuel: Better yet, let me ask your BIG brother Rahm Emmanuel // Former Mayor of Chicago. Rahm… You’re a very powerful ‘Business’ person // Here I am…The once richest black man in the world asking the very person who is destroying me to at least help these Children… ‘Hurt meeeeeeee but please masa don’t hurt da chirren masa'”

Oof…

Again with the “business” in quotes. Guess he hasn’t learned the whole dog whistle thing as well as his pals Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk yet. The Life of Pablo artist concluded:

“We bus underprivileged kids in from all over and they love it at Donda Academy. I see and understand just how powerful you are, but even the mighty Pharoah was no match for the power of GOD. At times like this… and at all times… I trust my Jesus. The KING of Israel.”

You can see his full message (below):

We love how he’s acting like the man is shutting down a public school — and not a $15k tuition private business. That wasn’t all, though.

Along with the message, Ye shared a shocking old picture of Emmett Till — the Black teenager who was infamously abducted and lynched in segregationist Mississippi in 1955. The photo was of Till’s deceased body following his horrific murder.

The post was so shocking that IG’s parent company, Meta, put a warning over the photo for those on Ye’s page:

Ugh.

In the “see why” link clicked through from the middle of that warning, the company’s message read:

“We use technology or a review team to identify content that should be covered. This post doesn’t go against our Community Standards, but may contain images that some people might find upsetting. We cover sensitive or potentially graphic content so people can choose whether to see it.”

As of Monday morning, the post is still up on Ye’s page. It is obviously extremely NSFW and awful with the photo of Till’s deceased body. But if you choose to do so, you can see it HERE.

So terrible…

