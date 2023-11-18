Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are ‘On A Break’ As Relationship Is Taking A ‘Toll’ On Her!

Is Bianca Censori’s family beginning to break through?

After the 28-year-old architect fled back to her native land of Australia last week WITHOUT Kanye West, fans have been speculating that she’s finally breaking free of his controlling ways. As we reported, she was spotted at a Melbourne bar with her sister Angelina and some pals, as the Jesus Walks rapper was on a daddy-daughter trip with North West. She looked happy as could be with a grin from ear to ear, and if a new report is to be believed, there could potentially be a lot more solo Bianca sightings to come!

On Friday, an insider told The U.S. Sun that after months of being inseparable, the married pair are “taking a break” from each other:

“Kanye said they’ve been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music.”

Whoa!! They’ve already been on a break for a whole month?!

The insider added:

“He’s really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

Yeah, that’s clearly evident… We mean, her entire demeanor changed when she got involved with the Saint Pablo rapper!

The source continued:

“He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion. She may go back to him for the album launch. She loves the lifestyle, but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t. Honestly, it seems he’s not that worried about it and is just all about the music at the minute.”

We don’t know what’s more troubling here… The fact that she still, in spite of everything her family warns her against, may jump back into the deep with Ye, or the fact that he’s “not worried” about how much of a toll he’s taking on her… Even after she continuously put him first time and time again, he STILL can’t seem to make her well-being a priority, instead putting new music first. Poor girl.

This all comes after a separate insider told DailyMail.com last week:

“Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca. Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up. She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Oof. The source told The U.S. Sun in their Friday report:

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Should Bianca steer clear of Kanye? Let us know in the comments down below.

