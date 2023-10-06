'Never Speak'?! Kanye West Reportedly Makes 'Wife' Bianca Follow Disturbing Rules, Like NO TALKING!

This is so messed up.

Kanye West has reportedly instructed his wife Bianca Censori to “never speak”?!?

In a shocking new report from DailyMail.com on Friday, an insider close to the Australian architect claimed the rapper has established a set of creepy, draconian rules his 28-year-old partner MUST live by in order to stay with him. And yes, they’re every bit as controlling as you might expect after everything we’ve witnessed from this couple so far!

This has gone FAR beyond just dressing her up like Kim Kardashian! The insider claimed:

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear.”

OK, the wearing “what he wants her to wear” thing we pretty much clocked. She dresses like some sexist 13-year-old boy’s dream of a woman, forever looking nearly nude and in heels.

But no talking?? EVER?! WTF?!?

We mean, sure, we’ve never heard her speak, like, ever. It’s not like she’s out there doing Piers Morgan interviews explaining what a nice guy Ye really is. But we didn’t realize she wasn’t allowed to talk around him either! It doesn’t sound like he actually likes her as a person, does it? She’s more like a… servant. Ick.

Related: Kim Ripped Her Pants & Exposed Her Butt During Event!

His list of rules continues — and covers pretty much every aspect of her life. The insiders says:

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

Innerestingly, she’s been spotted eating kebabs, ice cream, and watermelon juice (an aphrodisiac btw) while with Ye, so it’s hard to know in what ways he’s restricting her food. The source went on:

“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

Jeez. That is f**ked up and SO sad for Bianca! But, unfortunately, we can’t say we’re that surprised…

The couple — who aren’t legally married, but did have a wedding ceremony — have been making headlines throughout the summer for a string of bizarre appearances throughout Europe. Most infamously, there was their NSFW boat cruise in Italy, but the Yeezy designer has also been parading around his wife in nude, barely-there outfits.

It’s not just concerning from an outsider’s perspective either. Bianca’s friends have grown seriously worried for her after witnessing her becoming a more “radicalized” version of the Heartless vocalist’s ex! But when they tried to voice their concerns she told them to “f**k off” and blasted them for just being “jealous of her stardom,” per a friend who spoke to Daily Mail last month.

One of the reasons her former loved ones view her recent actions as red flags of the relationship is because she was NEVER a pushover before, an insider said at the time:

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

And yet, look at what’s happening now. Oof.

Apparently, all Bianca’s ever wanted was “fame,” and she’s definitely getting some form of that by being attached to the Grammy winner. Maybe that’s why he’s been able to hold such a dominating influence over her?? It’s honestly sick to see!

It’s one thing to style her, but forcing your wife, of all people, to never speak, making demands about her physical health, and parading her around town in the way he has is really gross behavior. Like total cult leader s**t. And the NO TALKING rule certainly doesn’t change that impression for us. We hope she’s OK!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]