Fleeing Back Home?! Bianca Censori Finally 'Aware Of Kanye's Controlling Ways' After Intervention Of Family & Friends!

Is Kanye West‘s “perfect” marriage over?? If this shocking new report is true, it seems likely!

A couple months back we heard from some of Bianca Censori‘s friends who were worried about how much being married to Ye had changed and even “radicalized” her. They claimed anyone who voiced concern got cut out of her life, saying:

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her. She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f**k off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Oof. Well, now it seems some of her loved ones were finally able to make her see what her life had become, diminished by disturbing alleged rules into playing the role of a weird sex slave Stepford wife.

Related: Kanye & Bianca Going Barefoot In Public To Prove ‘How Much Power He Still Has’???

And according to a source spilling to DailyMail.com on Monday, Bianca may be coming out of the fog!

She was spotted in her native Australia on Friday night — without Kanye for the first time in months! She was in Melbourne to catch up with her parents. She previously snubbed family she had in Italy when she was visiting with Ye. Supposedly, she was with her husband the whole time and therefore not allowed to speak or leave his side. Ick. But this was a very different trip. Why?

No Kanye! He was in Dubai with just North West for a daddy-daughter trip, so Bianca got some time to herself! The source says she “chose to go home after it was made clear to her that West would be only taking North with him” to the Middle East. Nearly a year after marrying the Jesus Walks rapper, she was finally on her own again, and… different.

Bianca hung out with her sister Angelina, as well as two longtime pals. They were out at the bar — having fun, smiling, talking to people. It’s a side of the architect we frankly have never gotten to see! Or rather, it hasn’t been allowed out?

Bianca Censori returns to Australia WITHOUT 'controlling' husband Kanye West as friends 'finally get through to her' at hometown intervention… after claims he told her to 'never speak' and dictated her wardrobe https://t.co/6CMT4KS8SP — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) November 13, 2023

And just a bit of time being outside of Ye’s grasp, she reportedly listened to her old inner circle about what she’d become! An insider told DM:

“Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca. Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up.”

The crazy thing? It worked! Bianca broke out of the brainwashing, says the source:

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Wow! Amen!

Because from our outside perspective it’s looked like she was following a cult leader around!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Piers Morgan/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]