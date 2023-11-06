Kanye West Spotted Spending Daddy-Daughter Time With North In... The Middle East?!

Kanye West and North are spending some quality daddy-daughter time.

The disgraced I Wonder rapper and his eldest daughter were spotted out and about in the Middle East over the weekend — an interesting choice for a vacay spot at the moment! They were nowhere near violence, of course. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Wests could be seen walking hand-in-hand through a crowded Dubai mall — probably on an elaborate shopping trip!

In another video circulating the web, the pair were seen chatting with fans in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Kanye was smiling ear-to-ear as he and one fan flipped through the pages of what looked like a book, while North stood to the side in an athletic jersey and waited.

The 10-year-old seemed to be the star of the show as none of her siblings, including Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 or Psalm, 4, were in attendance — and it didn’t look like Bianca Censori was either! Maybe this was a special request made by North, especially after Kim Kardashian said in the latest episode of The Kardashians’ that the little one prefers Ye’s apartment over her luxury mansion.

[Images via Kim Kardashian/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]