Whoa! Kanye West Threatens To ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ In Leaked Diss Track!

Kanye West wants to make his feelings crystal clear about Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson — and the best way for a musician to do so is through his lyrics. After listening to the new sneak peak of his music, let us just say what the 44-year-old rapper had to say was HEATED!

A snippet of Ye’s upcoming track with The Game called My Life Was Never Eazy was leaked on social media and clearly name-dropped the Saturday Night Live star. Although the audio clip sounds muffled, he can be heard threatening to pummel Pete, rapping:

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Related: Is Kanye West’s New Girl Julia Fox Starring In Madonna’s Biopic?!

Whoa…

You can take a listen to the short clip (below):

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song “My Life Was Never Eazy” ???? pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

Someone sounds a little petty! The diss track comes after months of pining after Kimmy Kakes, who started dating the 28-year-old comedian in October 2021 following her split from Kanye. Clearly, the Jesus Walks artist still has a lot of feelings about her moving on from their marriage and Pete getting in the way of their reconciliation!

When Pim’s relationship first came to light, Kanye started making public pleas towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to take him back. He previously said on the Drink Champs podcast:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we – because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents – I want us to be together.”

Despite his public declarations, a source previously spilled to Us Weekly that Davidson “is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” adding that the actor is “very laid-back and understanding.” However, who knows if this track will push Pete away! We certainly hope not!

Kanye’s antics have only ramped up since then – most recently, flaunting his whirlwind relationship with Julia Fox all over the place. And although the Uncut Gems star shared they had an “instant connection,” it is clear that the father of four will not move on – and does not plan on letting Kim do so as well. Scary.

Anyone else tired of the hypocritical, manipulative bulls**t from Kanye??? While he was able to pursue multiple relationships since calling it quits with Kim, she’s now not allowed? And the minute she does put herself back out there, he has to take down her new beau with his words? Just over it…

According to TMZ, the song is supposed to drop on Friday at 9 p.m. PT – so we’ll have to wait and hear if he plans on keeping the line in the final edit or removing it at the last minute. Thoughts on the diss from Kanye, Perezcious readers? Are you over his public pleas to win back Kim? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Apega/WENN, Ivan Nikolov/WENN, WENN/Avalon]