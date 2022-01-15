Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian’s Security Wouldn’t Allow Him Inside Her Home When Pete Davidson Was There!

Whoa! Is Kanye West insinuating that Kim Kardashian is keeping him away from their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm? It sure sounds like it!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old rapper claimed to Hollywood Unlocked that he was blocked from entering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s home by security while doing the school drop off earlier this week. He said in the interview with Jason Lee:

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So, at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.”

At one point, their daughter North asked Kanye to come inside the home to show him something – but was still stopped by Kimmy Kakes guards from going on the property:

“But, I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

Related: Kanye West Speaks Out About Viral DTLA Altercation!

It turns out that he said that her “new boyfriend” Pete Davidson was supposedly visiting Kim from New York City and was inside the estate at the time:

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”

Referencing the TikTok account Kim and North started, the Jesus Walks artist continued:

“And, I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And, that’s where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Yikes! It is safe to say that their co-parenting situation has become a little messy!

While Kanye claims that he’s been prevented from seeing his kids, sources shared with Page Six that they are false! According to the insiders, the 41-year-old reality star has never denied him time with their little ones and is just “trying to set healthy boundaries” so she can have some privacy in her life. Honestly, that is reasonable — especially since he’ll be living right across the street from her soon!

“Instead of showing up at any hour, unannounced at her home, she has asked for better communication from him and for visits to be scheduled in advance to give the kids a more predictable [schedule]. Kanye has never been deprived of seeing the children ever! The narrative that he is trying to create is false and hurtful for their children and their co-parenting relationship. There is nothing standing in the way of him and his children.”

In fact, they also revealed:

“Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him.”

And understandably, the source spilled that Kimmy Kakes is now furious and “saddened” over what he said in the interview, as she wants anything about their kids to be handled privately for their sake:

“She wants all matters regarding kids private and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters. She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet – and always protected him.”

TBH, it wouldn’t surprise us if Kanye was just bothered by the fact that Pete was inside the home at the time. But what do YOU think about his claims, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN, WENN, Jeff Grossman/WENN]