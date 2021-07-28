Kanye West Reveals Bleak Living Quarters While Finishing Donda Album In Atlanta Stadium

Never let it be said that Kanye West doesn’t suffer for his art!

‘Ye is no stranger to pulling big, unusual stunts. He’s not even a stranger to pulling big, unusual stunts in athletic stadiums. (Remember his iconic proposal to Kim Kardashian at a baseball stadium?) But even with that in mind, the rapper’s latest endeavor is a bit of a head scratcher: Kanye is living inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while he finishes his next album, Donda.

Speculation started following last week’s album listening party, which was attended by his ex-wife and kids. It even felt a little like the old days, with Kimye showing up in matching lustrous red outfits. But days later, the Life of Pablo artist appeared in the stadium again during a soccer match, wearing the same exact clothes.

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. ???????? pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — ????????????. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021

Donda had been expected to drop on Friday, July 23, the day after the listening party. (Before that, it was supposed to drop in July 2020, the same day as Taylor Swift’s folklore. We can only imagine how that showdown would have played out.) Instead, the release was pushed to August 6, and the Yeezys founder has apparently set up shop in the athletic facility in the interim. On Monday, a representative for the stadium confirmed that he had set up a studio there, according to CNN.

And on Tuesday, the father of four shared a look at his current living quarters, which are… sparse, to say the least. The Instagram post depicted a twin size bed, a small makeshift bedside table, a locker-esque closet with a few choice items hanging, and a few clothing options strewn on the floor around a modestly sized suitcase.

Yeah… not exactly the most inviting living situation!

Over on Twitter, fans poked fun at the bleak photo, writing:

“Kanye living like a Scandinavian serial killer serving his 3 year maximum sentence.” “this n***a Kanye making one of the most anticipated albums of all time in a college dorm” “N***a Kanye sent himself to jail for failing to turn in yet another album on time “

Meanwhile, Garrett Martin of Paste Magazine tweeted:

“for what it’s worth, I was told by people who work with people who work at Mercedez Benz Stadium that initially Kanye and his crew were sleeping in the laundry room there”

It’s unclear whether that’s a joke or the truth, but… seems pretty plausible at this point, doesn’t it?

You’d think a billionaire would afford himself a bit more luxury, but these creative types will go to all sorts of trouble to make their art. We can’t wait to hear what kind of music comes out of this experience!

