Irina Shayk Reportedly PISSED About Kanye West Breakup Rumors, They Are ‘Still Very Much Dating’

Don’t let the rumors fool you: Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong!

In case you had not heard the news, multiple sources revealed to Page Six earlier this week that the couple’s surprise summer romance seemingly fizzled out. The 35-year-old model declined an invitation from West to attend the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris with him because she didn’t want the relationship speculation to continue in the media. A source explained to the publication at the time:

“She likes him as a friend but doesn’t want a relationship with him. She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

OUCH! The insider also added that Shayk doesn’t want to be involved with someone at the moment, saying:

“She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.”

Totally understandable — if the breakup rumors were true! Sources for TMZ shut down the whispers about Irina and Kayne’s relationship on Friday, claiming that the 44-year-old rapper hadn’t actually invited her to the couture runway show because it was for a short business trip, and he left Paris the next day.

Makes a lot of sense! A red-eye flight is not exactly the sexiest of dates! A source corroborated the sentiment to People, saying the idea that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris” is false:

“That’s just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.”

Most recently, the stars spent the Fourth of July weekend together in San Francisco, where they dined at a luxe restaurant called Mourad. Despite their romantic date, the reports that they called off the relationship reportedly left Irina feeling super aggravated. A source told People:

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye.”

