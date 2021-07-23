Kim Kardashian & Kids Support Kanye West At Donda Listening Party In Atlanta As He Reflects On 'Losing My Family'

Through it all, Kim Kardashian can always be counted on to show out for major events and give support to those in her circle — even estranged husband Kanye West as the two continue to move through their divorce.

This week, the event of note was the rapper’s listening party for his new album, Donda, which took place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

Ever the co-parent aimed at keeping things civil for the kids, Kim was in attendance — and spotted in a sexy all-red shape-hugging ensemble with futuristic sunglasses on, to boot. In tow with her were the former couple’s four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — eager to see and hear what their daddy had made!

Clearly their quick trip to San Fran last week proved they can stay amicable for the sake of their kids!

Ch-ch-check out this fan clip showing Kim as she walked through the crowd at the event yesterday (below):

Always up for an event, always elegant and stylish AF when she gets there… That’s Kim!

The KKW Beauty founder’s little sister — 37-year-old Khloé Kardashian — was also in attendance at the listening party in the ATL. (If you watch to the end of that fan video above, you can see a woman who appears to be Khloé at the very top of the shot walking along behind North.)

As fans know, Kanye’s 10th (!!!) studio album is named after his late mother, Donda West, who unexpectedly passed away at just 57 years old in 2007 following a surgical procedure. So, obviously, this listening party — and this album in general — must have been a very emotional for Kanye. Glad his kids could take it all in and show support!

The listening party itself apparently didn’t disappoint either.

As fans all over have been doing, we’ve also been on the edge of our proverbial seats waiting to see if any songs on Donda would be about Kim, the divorce itself, or the emotional rift between the former couple. Previous reports had suggested that the 44-year-old rapper did make references to his time with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in a track called Welcome To My Life, and… well, fans finally got to find out on Thursday!

What we know now is this: during one track, Kanye’s voice could be heard again and again rapping one heartbreaking refrain (below):

“I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family”

Oof…

Doesn’t take a genius to put that one into context. F**k that is heartbreaking!!! Twitter users reacted very strongly to hearing about that line, too (below):

Kanye really invited Kim just to say “I’m losing my family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/sorUg8i0zD — Zach (@gzach_) July 23, 2021

Kim and her kids in the crowd hearing Kanye say “I’m losing my family” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VDhQG7dc1x — jamon (@jamon) July 23, 2021

Kanye singing "I'm losing my family" while Kim and the kids are in the crowd………. pic.twitter.com/O17p92gixc — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) July 23, 2021

No kidding…

Say what you will about Kanye, but the man loves hard and definitely wears his heart on his sleeve. Hearing a lyric like that is not the easiest thing in the world to process. Poor guy.

What do U make of the listening party, Perezcious readers?? What about Kim showing out to support her ex?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

