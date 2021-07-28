Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Made Family The Priority In Their Divorce -- Here's How!

It’s a new chapter for Kimye.

We’ll all miss the days of grand romantic gestures and red carpet couple’s looks. But after the tumultuous end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, it’s nice to see them entering a new, healthier era for their relationship. In recent weeks, we’ve seen them enjoying a day at the art museum with their kids, and Kim brought the West brood out to support their dad at a Donda listening party in Atlanta.

Regarding this refreshing change of pace, a source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Kanye and her have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what’s best for the kids.”

The insider shared that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are all “doing great” following their split, and that their parents “have been supportive of each other” in the co-parenting department. The source explained:

“Kim has always been a really hands on mom. She does a great job at balancing and spending time with them, even with work being so busy for her. Family time is and always will be a huge priority to her.”

Previously, we’d heard that while the rapper “needed some time,” he was now “more open” to reconnecting with his ex for the sake of the kids. A source for E! News stated:

“[Kim] knows how important family time is and wants the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye, so she’s willing to do whatever it takes to see that happen.”

The ET insider added:

“Kim is continuing to stay focused on her kids and her brand. … [She] wouldn’t be fully opposed to dating again if the right guy came along down the line.”

Meanwhile, we know that the Yeezus artist has already dipped his toes in the dating pool with Bradley Cooper’s ex. The insider dished:

“Kanye and Irina [Shayk] are just keeping things casual and friendly. Irina isn’t looking for anything serious right now and is enjoying being single.”

The Grammy winner’s relationship status with Irina has been somewhat unclear lately. (At one point, it seemed like another newly single star, Jason Sudeikis, might be moving in on the model.) However, one thing that’s remained true is the reality star’s approval of the match. The confidant said:

“[Kim] was never bothered or phased by Irina and Kanye spending time together. She wants him to be happy, at the end of the day.”

After all the drama Kim and Kanye lived through in the past few years, it’s so nice to see them in a solid place and showing up together for their kids. (Alexa, play Cool by Gwen Stefani!) We hope they continue to make it work and find happiness in this post-Kimye world.

