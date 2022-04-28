Watch Kim Kardashian Break Down In Tears After Kanye West Retrieves Sex Tape Footage From Ray J!

Kim Kardashian finally got some closure over the sex tape drama, all thanks to her ex-husband Kanye West — and we got to watch it go down!

For the past two episodes of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old has been haunted by the idea that there was potentially unreleased footage from her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. It all started when her 6-year-old son Saint came across an ad for the home video while playing Roblox. While Kim repeatedly denied rumors there was a second tape, there clearly was something the public didn’t see — hence her being so upset. But now, she won’t have to agonize over it anymore.

Related: Will Kim Kardashian Make An Appearance On Pete Davidson’s New TV Series?!

During Thursday’s all-new episode, Kim called her momager Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian into her hotel room to share that Kanye had been her white knight in this situation! He traveled to El Lay to meet up with Ray J in order to retrieve the hard drive and flew back to New York to hand deliver it to her ahead of her Saturday Night Live gig. She said to her fam and close friends with tears in her eyes:

“He got me all of the sex tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport.”

Way to go, Ye!

The SKIMS creator continued in a confessional:

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me. And I’m just so emotional because of it.”

Following the emotional moment, Kris expressed her gratitude to Kanye for what he did, saying:

“Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done. And probably a big, fat, huge check. So, we’re all very grateful.”

Not such a huge check, in fact. The 44-year-old rapper insisted he did not shell out a cent for the contents, saying:

“We not getting extorted ever again.”

Fingers crossed!

What ended up being on the hard drive? According to Kim, she was right in the first place, and there was nothing — well, at least not anything explicit. She revealed:

“It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub, nothing sexual. Nothing weird.”

Phew! No doubt that the momma felt so much relief at the moment. But unfortunately, the sweet gesture has since taken a negative turn. While this was the first time viewers got to see Kim’s reaction to getting the footage, Kanye previously spoke out about the aftermath of his personal delivery during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked back in January. He said while criticizing her lip lock with Pete Davidson in an Aladdin sketch:

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me? Everybody’s like, ‘oh, that’s cool.’ After I went and got the laptop from Ray J that night, right? I met this man at the airport, then got on the red eye, came back… delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it.”

Yeah, you did a great thing. But you aren’t married anymore. What do you expect her to do, drop everything and realize all the other reasons for the divorce no longer exist?

The Yeezy designer continued:

“You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. … It represents how much people didn’t love her, they just saw her as a commodity.”

Not really his place to describe her feelings.

Mind you, he was dating Julia Fox at this time and had the nerve to be upset over Kim and Pete’s kiss. And of course, this was only a small part of the Jesus Walks artist’s public attacks against the couple. So while we can imagine Kim had been very grateful for Ye when this went down, it wasn’t long before he became the source for her online anguish. Pretty sad.

Reactions to the emotional moment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]