Kanye West Has Finally Unfollowed Kim Kardashian On Instagram Six Months Into Divorce Drama

It’s all really over now for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian! Well, on social media, at least.

As of Monday, the Chicago-born rapper no longer follows the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on Instagram. And while it’s not clear exactly when he made this change — be it over the weekend, or some point before that — doing so seriously indicates to us that this divorce is going to keep moving forward no matter what.

Related: Kanye Allegedly Bragged About ‘F**king Groupies’ During 2016’s St. Pablo Tour! Really?!

It’s pretty easy to determine Kanye’s allegiances on social media account, considering he only follows 12 IG accounts. (Well, it used to be 13… ha!). Per Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper had long ago unfollowed the reality TV maven’s extended family, ditching Kourtney and Khloé and all the rest back in June. And now, a clean slate! Currently, his account is also set to private, too — an added layer of protection, we suppose, even with his 8+ million followers!

To be honest it’s a little curious, to say the least, as to why the rapper and fashion designer waited until now to can Kim on the pic-sharing site. Shoot, it wasn’t too long ago that insiders were claiming these two had a real shot at getting back together! After a few recent Donda album listening parties, fans took special note of Kanye and Kim’s still-special connection and pounded whether the breakup wouldn’t actually happen and the duo could yet find hope in each other again.

But evidently absence has not made the heart grow fonder for either one as this A-list rift persists. Besides, there’s thought that any “connection” these two made recently was nothing more than an elaborate stunt — at best, some type of performance art to help Donda upon its debut. Still, Kim has gone out of her way to show support for her estranged husband’s music career even after their split. And Kanye re-pays all that loyalty with an unfollow?!

Ouch!

Nothing quite like biting the hand that feeds you, Kanye.

Related: Kanye Accused Of Ripping Off Other Designers In Creating His ‘Donda’ Merch!

It’ll be really interesting to see how these two interact when they both start publicly dating again. After all, we’ve seen what happened to Kim’s older sister recently in that regard. But so far, Kimye has appeared to co-parent just fine, and the public divorce drama — little things like this notwithstanding — has been kept to a minimum. Even recently-uncovered cheating allegations didn’t quite prove to be the earth-shattering bombshell everyone assumed they might be.

What do U think about all this divorce talk, Perezcious readers?? Sound off with your take on social media unfollows and more about this estranged couple, all down in the comments (below)…

[Image via RV/WENN]