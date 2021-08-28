Kim Kardiashan & Kanye West Are Reportedly ‘Working On Rebuilding’ Their Relationship

Is there still hope for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after all?

Despite recent reports that they aren’t back together right now, TMZ revealed on Saturday that the 40-year-old reality star has actually considered withdrawing her divorce petition to work on their relationship. Multiple sources close to the parents told the outlet that while the divorce is still on for now, “there actually is a chance they could get back together. They’ve been spending time together privately and ‘working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.’”

Wow. At this point, it might just be easier for Kim to tell everyone what exactly is going on…

Although the duo still has problems they need to work out, one thing that keeps Kimye on the road to reconciliation is that they both want what is best for their children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. But that may not be enough — especially after the 44-year-old rapper’s latest controversial stunt that reportedly enraged Kim.

While Kimmy Kakes appeared in a Balenciaga haute couture wedding dress during a performance for a part of the Donda album party this week, E! News claimed that she was not pleased by some of West’s onstage guests. In case you missed it, Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and DaBaby, who came under fire for his homophobic comments, joined the musician during the set. And it turns out their inclusion completely “blindsided” Kim and made her “very upset.” The source said:

“She would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it.”

And when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum expressed her concerns about their involvement, Kanye was not receptive to the criticism:

“He wants her to realize why he included them and appreciate the art form. Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people talking about his album and that was the approach he was taking.”

A third insider reiterated the sentiment that the father of four has been “unfazed” by the uproar on social media, saying:

“Kanye looks at everything from a creative viewpoint and tries to drown out the excess noise. He doesn’t overthink the context of his actions.”

Still, they insist that Kanye bringing Manson and DaBaby onstage was not a sign of support for their actions. The source claims that the record producer doesn’t “agree” with what the disgraced guys have done, but ultimately believes in separating the art from the artist.

Yeah no. It was simply a d**k and offensive move towards women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. And we have a hard time seeing Kimye reconciling if he continues to make harmful moves like this, especially when the KKW Beauty founder was reportedly against it at the end of the day.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will Kim and Kanye get back together following this event? Or is that just wishful thinking for those who continue to ship this couple? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Brian To/WENN, WENN, FayesVision/WENN]