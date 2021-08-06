Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West At Jaw-Dropping Donda Album Listening Party Amid Divorce -- But Are They 'Still In Love'?!

Kim Kardashian is showing support for her estranged husband, even as their divorce continues to move along!

The 40-year-old reality TV star showed out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night, popping up as part of the audience to take in Kanye West‘s listening party for his new album, Donda. Named after his late mother, the album clearly means a lot to the 44-year-old rapper — and even though they’ve long since split up, it’s nice to know that Kim wouldn’t miss this for the world!

In a series of Instagram Stories pics, Kim showed off a little bit of what fans saw at the ATL-area stadium, as well as a shot of her own black gloves and full face mask from Balenciaga — looking fine AF, of course. She also wore an all-black, tight-fitting futuristic-looking outfit along with black wraparound sunglasses to the event (as you can see in the inset, above).

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The reality TV maven also took to Twitter to show off some of the sights from Yeezy’s otherworldly listening party event, as you can see (below):

Wow!!!

And yes, that is Kanye — well, a stunt double of his — levitating high above the ground!

Of course, Thursday marked the second listening party Yeezy held in ATL for Donda, which came about two weeks after his first one in late July. And while that first outing involved him simply vibing to the music and hanging out in the middle of the stadium, he decided this second show needed a LOT more by way of activity and entertainment.

For one, fans were seriously anticipating hearing more of the Chicago native’s lyrics on Donda, especially in regards to his ongoing divorce from Kim and the dissolution of their family. And Yeezy did NOT disappoint!!! At one point — with Kim (and their kids) very much in the audience listening — the rapper revealed a new track on the album which included this rap lyric (below):

“Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me”

Whoa!

Not exactly subtle — but then again, subtlety has never really been Kanye’s strong suit!

The Jesus Walks rapper also updated the lyrics to his song Love Unconditionally for this second listening party. As you’ll recall, during his first event, at one point he went:

“No matter what, you never abandon your family / I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family”

This time around, he changed the vibe slightly (but significantly) by saying:

“No matter what, you never abandon your family / I’m losing all my family, darling, come back to me”

Very inneresting, indeed!

Lyrics aside, the always-controversial rapper also came through with some of his jaw-dropping on-stage behavior while the album was being played. Surrounded by a large group of people throughout the show, West donned all black for it — including a black vest with “DONDA” written on it, and a black mask.

Setting up with a mattress and a blanket in the middle of the enormous stadium, West napped at one point during the show. He also did a few sets of push-ups to re-energize himself, and it sounds like he re-enacted a scene from The Phantom of the Opera for good measure, too. Oh, yeah, and there’s the above-mentioned levitation.

So much stuff!

Ch-ch-check out some of the highlights, as conveyed via Twitter while they happened on Thursday night:

I’ve covered a lot of Kanye album releases in my day, and this one is truly something else. pic.twitter.com/MQx7CiYWjJ — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) August 6, 2021

Kanye cosplaying Phantom of the Opera at Mercedes-Benz Stadium pic.twitter.com/hLTAi0M0uv — Consequence (@consequence) August 6, 2021

OK then!

As Kim showed with her video, Yeezy also strapped himself to a cable at one point and slowly rose toward the domed stadium’s ceiling, giving off some seriously other-worldly vibes:

Kanye is now hanging several hundred feet up in the air above Mercedes-Benz Stadium pic.twitter.com/OYud5SA8Bf — Consequence (@consequence) August 6, 2021

Kanye is levitating above Mercedes Benz stadium RIGHT NOW #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3KyM7Scsao — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 6, 2021

It was at this moment you knew deep down it wasn’t dropping at midnight ???????? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/8Uh8MAZ4um — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 6, 2021

Whoa!

Oh, and about that last tweet, here’s the other weird thing about last night: even though Kanye has now held two Donda listening parties over the last few weeks, the album still isn’t available for the public to purchase!

Fans got angry on social media once they found out the album wasn’t out. Seems like a strange decision?! Kanye did announce that his Yeezy Gap red round jacket — the one he wore at the first listening party — was now available for pre-order for $200, though, so that’s something?

Definitely a strange night all-around. Reactions, Perezcious readers??? Sound OFF with your thoughts on this Donda album listening party and Kanye’s antics throughout, down in the comments (below)!

