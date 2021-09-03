Kanye West ‘Knows He Hurt Kim’ When He Allegedly Cheated On Her During Their Marriage

Don’t worry, Kanye West knows he royally f**ked up with Kim Kardashian!

As you most likely have heard, the 44-year-old rapper recently sparked speculation that he cheated on his wife after sources confirmed to Page Six that new lyrics from the Donda album referenced his infidelity. Ye specifically addressed his adulterous ways in the song Hurricane, hinting that he cheated on Kimmy Kakes following the birth of their second child, Saint:

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.’”

Of course, the record producer doesn’t spill who this alleged “new chick” happened to be.

Related: Evan Rachel Wood Responds To Kanye West Inviting Marilyn Manson To Donda Event

However, the publication confirmed that the person was not Irina Shayk, who Kanye briefly dated from June to August 2021 after his separation from Kim. The insider also told Page Six that the track acted as “his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

Inneresting…

Now, a source close to Kanye shared some more details to People about the musician’s headspace for his actions, confessing he feels a ton of regret for how he treated Kim during their relationship. They said:

“There were things that happened in their marriage that Kanye regrets. He wasn’t always the best husband. He knows that he hurt Kim. He will always love her though.”

And despite reports the former couple were “working on rebuilding” their relationship, it does not seem like they plan to call off their divorce anytime soon — even if Kanye wants to. The source also told the publication that the artist still “occasionally” wears his wedding ring, saying:

“Sometimes it seems that he hopes Kim will change her mind about the divorce.”

That might be some wishful thinking there, especially if the pair haven’t taken the time to address the issues that led to their divorce.

Related: Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Designers For Donda Merch!

These cheating rumors coming to light for the public also most likely throw a wrench into reconciliation hopes. But who knows! It obviously did not end the duo’s romance when it happened years ago since they went on to have two more children together. So who is to say that things won’t one day work out with Kimye. After all, Kim has proven her loyalty time and time again.

In the meantime, though, it seems rather unlikely.

Elsewhere in the track, Kanye seemingly noted how physical distance put a strain on their relationship and forced him to be constantly absent from the family, saying:

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk. Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”

The lyrics somewhat echo Kim’s previous comments during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she revealed that living apart ultimately destroyed their marriage:

“He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him, and I can’t.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe that Kanye is truly remorseful about allegedly cheating on Kim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via C.Smith/WENN, WENN]