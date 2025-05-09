Kanye West Takes Legal Action Against Kim Kardashian! NO ONE would grant Kanye West sole custody! But… Related Posts ‘Sniveling Little Coward’ Kanye West Storms Out Of Piers Morgan Interview After Clash Over Social Media Followers! Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North To The Met Gala And... Streamer Quickly Covers Camera As Bianca Censori Walks By In Completely Sheer Bodysuit! Kanye West Is Suing His Dentist For Getting Him Addicted To Nitrous Gas And Causing “Neurological And Physical Injury” As Well As: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 09, 2025 12:29pm PDT Share This Categories Kanye West Kim Kardashian Legal Matters North West Perezitos PerezTV YouTube