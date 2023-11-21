Kanye West Thinks Former Trainer Harley Pasternak Is FOLLOWING Him In Dubai!

Whoa! Is Kanye West’s former personal trainer and friend Harley Pasternak stalking him?!

For those who don’t know, the 46-year-old rapper and Harley were on bad terms during the height of his antisemitism controversy in 2022. The 49-year-old trainer, who is Jewish, revealed last year that he cut ties with Kanye for threatening “to wipe out a race of people.” In response, Ye leaked a text message purportedly from Harley threatening to have him “institutionalized again,” heavily medicated, and sent “back to Zombieland forever.”

These text messages seemed to confirm at the time that Harley was the reason he was hospitalized in 2016 amid his mental health struggles. And a year later, Kanye believes not only the fitness instructor was the reason he had been institutionalized but has been following him around recently!

Pictures and video obtained by Dailymail.com on Tuesday showed Harley in the lobby of a hotel in Dubai — the same hotel where Kanye has been staying with his children! Whoa! See the video of Harley (below):

It could be nothing more than a weird coincidence the two men are at the same establishment. But given their complicated history, the record producer doesn’t think that is what’s happening here! An insider for the outlet said Ye feels the whole thing “is extremely suspect” – and Harley could even be stalking him:

“We have grave concerns as to what this creepy operative is doing in Ye’s hotel. The timing is extremely suspect. We are very concerned indeed about his motives and intentions. This is the man who threatened to ‘drug Ye to Zombieland.’ Why has he suddenly shown up here?”

Very scary!

We hope this is only a coincidence and that his and Kim Kardashian‘s kids are safe from whatever might or might not be going on. That’s obviously the most important part. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

