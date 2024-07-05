Kanye West's Lawyer Claims The Rapper Won't Pay OR Speak To Him!

This attorney wants OUT!

According to a report from ABC7, lawyer Brian Brumfield is begging to be relieved from representing Kanye West in the case where an autograph dealer alleged the rapper punched him after he was asked to sign something. And why you may ask?? Well, according to Brumfield, Ye is refusing to speak to OR pay him!

Related: Kayne’s Wife Bianca Censori SLAMS Explicit Video Claims!

In papers recently filed to Judge Theresa Traber in Los Angeles, the legal whiz alleges the Jesus Walks performer terminated their working relationship on June 21. The papers, in part, read:

“Defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well.”

BIG yikes!

A hearing on Brumfield’s request is scheduled for July 29.

In the original January lawsuit, Justin Poplawski and his wife Tiffany Marshall accused West of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. Marshall also claims she suffered a loss of consortium. Poplawski alleges the rapper acted out of aggression (reportedly punching him) as a result of his divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian at the time.

This is far from the only legal trouble Kanye is involved in right now… Thoughts Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]