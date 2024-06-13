Kanye West Allegedly Bragged About 3-Hour Romp With A-List Celeb -- And More NSFW Texts From Lawsuit!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More of Kanye West‘s alleged text messages to his former assistant are coming out — and they are SO NSFW!

Earlier this month the rapper’s ex-employee Lauren Pisciotta sued him for sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. In her filing, she claimed her boss (who hired her in 2021) frequently sent her inappropriate and sexual text messages, such as talking about how he wanted women to “cheat on” him and going on and on about his “racist d**k” and sexual proclivities. Well, these new alleged texts are just as disturbing!

In court docs obtained by Page Six, Lauren claims she once received a message from the Yeezy designer saying:

“One time I took viagra and f**ked [an A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me”

The celeb’s identity was censored — obviously lawyers are going to be careful about putting someone’s name in there. But DAMN do we wish we knew… though could you even really trust it coming from Ye?

Another “offensive” text said:

“You got [name removed]’s [cell] number. I need him to start f**king some of my bitches. I love when bitches get the s**t f**ked out of them and tell me about it while I f**k them.”

Jeez.

Between that and the cheating thing, it really sounds like Ye has some very specific kinks.

The former OnlyFans model also alleged Ye had her buying a sexual enhancement and performance honey for him several times and that he once told her he fantasized about getting “arrested for f**king the s**t out of his assistant.” Man, he may as well have sent a text saying I DO SEXUAL HARASSMENT ASK ME ANYTHING. Why was he sending this s**t to his employee?!? So gross!

Also disgusting, Lauren alleged some of this sexual harassment occurred in person, such as when he locked them in a room together and touched himself next to her before falling asleep. Among other things, she said she was offered a $4 million salary when being promoted to his chief of staff in 2022, but was fired one month later and never received her $3 million severance deal. Even if she only demands what she was originally promised, it’ll be a big payday.

FWIW, the 47-year-old musician has denied all the “baseless” claims, calling the lawsuit “blackmail.” They also tried to turn around the harassment claims on her. His legal team argued Lauren had sent “unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.” They wrote:

“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”

Kanye is expected to fight back by filing his own lawsuit against the assistant… but has not done so yet. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

