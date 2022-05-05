The Vampire Diaries Alum Kat Graham Is Engaged!

Kat Graham is taken!

The Vampire Diaries star and her longtime beau Darren Genet are set to walk down the aisle after getting engaged a few weeks ago! According to People on Wednesday, the couple was on vacation in Mexico for Darren’s birthday (April 24) when he popped the question. A representative confirmed the happy news with a source adding:

“Kat is madly in love and couldn’t be happier.”

Aww!! Love that!

The How It Ends star, 32, and her soon-to-be hubby, 52, both worked on the hit CW series — as an actor and producer, respectively — but they did not meet on the set.

While they have kept their relationship mostly off social media since they began dating in 2017, Darren has appeared on the Operation Christmas Drop lead’s Instagram page from time to time, including for a smooch on Christmas (insert).

We couldn’t be happier for them! Many congratulations!!!

[Image via Kat Graham/Instagram]