Ray J Spills All About THAT Airport Laptop Handoff With Kanye West -- They Talked For 4 HOURS!!

Ray J is opening up about that infamous airport meeting he had with Kanye West!

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old star met with Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband back in October of last year at Los Angeles International Airport to hand off alleged adult-related content. But now, the singer is asserting it wasn’t a sex tape that was involved in the LAX meetup at all!

Of course, Ray J has been speaking out quite a bit about the SKIMS mogul this week. And this is more of the same — a very pointed takedown of Kim, Kanye, and all of what Ray J claims to be the associated lies!!

As far as the infamous October airport meeting is concerned, Ray J claims Ye was not handed any copy of a sex tape. Instead, the Yeezy brand designer was allegedly given “a laptop containing intimate photos and texts exchanged between [Kim] and Ray J between 2006 and 2009.” So claims DailyMail.com, at least, which spoke extensively to Brandy Norwood‘s little brother about it in a newly-published piece.

Ray J told the outlet how he got together with the 44-year-old rapper at the transportation hub in October 2021:

“I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours. I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had. He sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him.”

During that four-hour chat and reveal, Ray J added he was trying to get across his side of the story — but Ye didn’t seem to care about it.

He claimed:

“It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively. It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape. I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true. I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say. But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show.”

Among the issues, claims Ray J, was his desire to keep things private. He tells the outlet that Ye apparently did not acquiesce — and viewers were able to see that play out on The Kardashians as it streamed on Hulu beginning last month.

Ray J said:

“I asked him to keep this private. Father to father, I didn’t want anyone to know that I did this because I was genuinely trying to make peace. All I wanted from him was for him to help me clear my name. I can’t keep being blackballed like this.”

Pissed off over being put out by the famous family’s streaming show, Ray J directed more ire at the Jesus Walks rapper for his apparent role as the go-between for reality TV content. The Love & Hip Hop vet added:

“He took the laptop and took it right back to Kim in the same outfit he had on from the night before and then played it on the Hulu network for the launch of their new show. How dare you? How dare you act like you cared? This has been the craziest experience that I’ve ever had to be a part of.”

On a personal level, Kim’s long-ago ex-BF feels frustrated and angry about how things went down:

“It defames my character so much for a dude to come and get a laptop that I gave him and specifically told him do not tell anybody we even met because I’m genuinely giving you this laptop to make you feel better, father to father. I don’t want any money from you, if you want to talk for four hours with me and explain all your issues… I was there to listen. I thought that we had a good moment at that one time. I felt like we could build from this and I told Kanye exactly how all of this happened. But it totally went in one ear and out the other.”

And yet Ray J is still somewhat relieved that things are the way they are. From his perspective, at least, the star says it’s all out in the open now and his conscience is clean:

“If I was to die tomorrow, I would feel better now because I know that my truth was told before it was over. That’s just how I feel. Nothing matters but the truth. It was important for me to tell my story, the truth, and now it’s done. I don’t need to talk about it again and I want to move on.”

All that is optimistic, for sure, but this has clearly been quite the unfortunate experience for Ray J.

Where do U stand after all these apparent revelations, Perezcious readers??

