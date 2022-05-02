Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's 'Wedding-Related' Trip To Italy!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take Italy!

No, that’s not a spinoff reality show — though we would absolutely watch, TBH. It’s just your latest update about Kravis taking another jet-setting jaunt around the world! Obvi this happens so much it’s not that remarkable for this couple — but it turns out, insiders are now reporting this was more than a PDA-filled vacay! The pair did a little wedding work while in the beautiful European nation, too!

The Poosh founder has been posting pic sets on Instagram over the last couple days on location out in Italy. And while we always love when Kourt shows off her fabulous life, it turns out what she isn’t showing might be far more inneresting indeed!

An insider told People that the mom of three and her heavily-inked other half used part of their trip to do a little pre-wedding prep:

“Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related. They are getting married soon.”

Interesting!!

Sadly, the source doesn’t say exactly what “wedding-related” things went down for the duo while in Milan. In fact, the insider was largely mum about the marriage work in general, adding that the ceremony itself “will be small and Kourtney is keeping all the details secret.”

So will it be in Milan? It is a beautiful place, and the couple has spent a lot of time in Italy. Or is this about the city’s status as a hub of the fashion world? Maybe Kourt had to go get specially fitted for a custom dress?

Well, we can’t wait to find out!

As for the rest of their time in Italy, the 43-year-old reality TV star and the 46-year-old drummer did it big — and couldn’t keep their hands off each other the entire trip!

The source explained:

“They also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it. … It was just the two of them and it looked like they enjoyed their romantic trip. They were walking around hand-in-hand and wouldn’t stop kissing. They looked very happy.”

Yep, that definitely sounds like Kourtney and Travis.

LOLz!

Here are some Italy trip pics from Kourtney’s IG photo dump over the weekend, first in Milan:

And more, from Lake Como:

Lovely!

Of course, the most interesting thing here is the wedding info! As Perezcious readers will recall, insiders have been opening up in recent weeks about Kravis’ apparent plans for an intimate, low-key ceremony.

A source previously revealed the duo desires a special, meaningful ceremony for them and their family members — and not some big, public event:

“They don’t want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney’s family wants to be a part of it.”

Makes sense to us!

As for their quick trip to Italy, it’s already over; Kravis is apparently back stateside now. In fact, they are expected to be in attendance Monday night at the Met Gala. And right on cue, Kourt has been posting IG Stories snaps from NYC early Monday morning. So get ready for them to show out in the Big Apple next! Hmm, another fashion center…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]