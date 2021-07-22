Megan Thee Stallion Is A Vampire Diaries STAN!!!

When Megan Thee Stallion introduced us to Thot S**t, we didn’t know a Vampire Diaries binge would be on the agenda!

She may be the original Hot Girl — and more recently, the first female rapper on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition — but don’t put Megan Thee Stallion in a box. She’s also a well known anime nerd, a soon-to-be college graduate with a degree in health administration, a Grammy winner, and, BTW, a huge Vampire Diaries stan.

Related: See Megan Thee Stallion’s EPIC DRAGGING Of ‘Abuser’ Tory Lanez

On Wednesday, the WAP artist showed some love for the CW teen drama over on Twitter — but expressed one major complaint with the series. She wrote:

“Once I figured out Elena wasn’t coming back on Vampire Diaries I stopped watching bc wtf.”

Once I figured out Elena wasn’t coming back on vampire diaries I stopped watching bc wtf ???? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 21, 2021

Nina Dobrev played protagonist Elena Gilbert for six out of the show’s eight seasons. She left TVD in 2015, expressing a desire to move on and play more adult roles. Within the show, Elena was placed under a sleeping spell to save the life of her best friend, Bonnie (Kat Graham).

Despite being the series’ lead, though, Elena wasn’t always the most popular character with die-hard Vampire Diaries fans. In fact, Megan had to defend her from one follower who replied “Girl f**k Elena.” The 26-year-old disagreed:

“Think abt this… if there was no Elena everyone would be bored and stagnant. My bitch was making people change for the better her whole time on the show.”

Responding to another follower who was “team Bonnie,” she said:

“That’s definitely my bitch but damn she can’t have her bestie back.”

She also referenced Bonnie’s multiple deaths on the show, joking:

“They stayed killing her my anxiety couldn’t handle anymore episodes.”

They stayed killing her my anxiety couldn’t handle anymore episodes https://t.co/X2QiIwUHK1 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 21, 2021

She also weighed in on some other important TVD questions, like how she felt about Caroline Forbes (Candice King) and the love triangle between Elena and brothers Damon and Stefan (Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, respectively).

Related: TVD Reunion! Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Reunite For Couples Ski Trip

The Vampire Diaries wasn’t the only vampire drama the Houston native enjoyed. Asked about HBO’s raunchy supernatural series True Blood, she revealed:

“I’ve watched every season like 10 times… might be my favorite show lol”

I’ve watched every season like 10 times… might be my favorite show lol https://t.co/TDHGLdlj83 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 21, 2021

And just to cover our bloodsucking bases, let’s check in on what Tina Snow was saying about Twilight on Twitter back in 2011:

“This twilight saga is gonna take all these kids money! Now its a part 2 to breaking dawn! When will the s**t end!!! Just f**k the wolf!”

This twilight saga is gonna take all these kids money! Now its a part 2 to breaking dawn! When will the shit end!!! Just fuck the wolf! — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 21, 2011

Hard to argue with that… LOLz!

Now we just need to hear Megan’s opinion on Buffy the Vampire Slayer… We could listen to her fan out about fictional vampires all day!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Netflix]