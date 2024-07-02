Kate Beckinsale Recalls Mourning Death Of Her Beloved Cat Clive By Doing WHAT?!

Everyone has their own way of getting through the tough points in life… And Kate Beckinsale’s choice is certainly one way to do it!

On Monday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram to reflect a bit on the rough patch she went through last year after her cat Clive passed away and she was hit with “horrific news” shortly after. But instead of letting it get the best of her, the 50-year-old revealed that she and a friend powered through the struggles by making prank phone calls and “mooning” Harvey Nichols, a department store in London! Mooning?!?! Yes, mooning!! She wrote:

“The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning — sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols”

Uhhh, we guess so… Ha!!

The Total Recall star added:

“Sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom @nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x”

Alongside her caption, Kate included footage of herself with her sweatpants pulled down and her cheeks pressed firmly against a window facing the department store. See (below):

To each their own! We can’t necessarily say we recommend this approach to mourning, though, as it could potentially cause for some legal drama… But Kate looks like she’s chillin’ regardless. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

